Amid cooler outdoor temperatures, more people exercising indoors

Milfor Navarro and Mayra Hernandez-Garcia, both of Fremont, work out at the Fremont Family YMCA on Wednesday.
"With the cooler temperatures, we’ve seen a big increase in the number of people using our facility," said Ashley Remington, membership director.
People come to the Y to use cardio equipment, free weights and machines for strength training and cross training, the indoor walking track, basketball courts, indoor tennis/pickleball courts, swimming pool, and ice rink.
The Y is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays-Fridays; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-6 p.m. Sundays. The Y has day passes and monthly memberships.