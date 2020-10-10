An Unlikely Viking: Man finds success in Nebraska

Garry Clark and his friends were playing football when the shots rang out.
Then about 10 years old, Clark lived in Brentwood area housing projects in Washington, D.C.
“I hit the ground and covered my head until they stopped,” he said.
Clark opened his eyes and got up. His heart was pumping. People were running. He doubts the drive-by shooter was aiming at him or his friends in a field in front of the apartments where they lived.
But he would remain ever cognizant of his surroundings thereafter.
Almost 30 years later, Clark was hitting the ground again — this time running to a bank to finalize yet another housing project deal in Fremont.
As president and chief executive officer of the Greater Fremont Development Council, Clark has a busy job and schedule. The husband and father of three children is also an author.
In February 2019, Clark published a memoir of his experiences, which recounts his exodus from the projects in Washington, D.C. to life in Nebraska, where he’s made a host of accomplishments and won awards.
Buzz about Clark’s book, “Unlikely Viking — From the D.C. Projects to Rural Nebraska,” started to slow until he was selected to give a TedxOmaha talk at Creighton University in November. After that, he’s had motivational speaking opportunities, talking about economic development and rural life.
Clark is set to be chosen as president of the National Rural Economic Development Association (NREDA).
At the same time, Clark is working on a screenplay of his story, which one of hope and of overcoming obstacles.
“It’s been an interesting journey for me,” he said.
Clark was born in Washington, D.C., to young parents. His mother was 19 years old and already had Clark’s sister, Kiyonna, who was 3.
“They had a rough start,” Clark said of his parents. “Both of them started to get into some drug abuse at that time and so for the early part of my life, there was a lot of transition, locating from one public housing area to another.”
He recalls being evicted several times from the time he was 5 until about age 12.
At one point, his father was facing a prison term. His mother was out on the streets when he was 11. His parents had bouts of domestic violence and he recalls police taking his dad away.
Clark describes his father as a functional addict. Clark was about 12 when his mom went into rehabilitation. She found a place to live in public housing in southeast Washington, D.C., but it was in an area of chronic gang violence. Clark would live with his dad in Tacoma Park, Maryland.
At Tacoma Park, Clark made lifelong friends and gained a glimpse of his talent in track and field. He loved playing basketball and his grades shot up. A couple times he even made straight As.
During his senior year, Clark joined the track team and started to run in cross country events. The fastest runner on the team, he was offered a full scholarship to American University if he could score well on his SAT. But Clark struggled with standardized tests and wasn’t able to attend that university.
His options for escaping poverty and violence seemed slim.
But his mother learned about a man who was sending students from Washington, D.C. to a couple of small colleges in Nebraska.
Dana College, whose mascot was the Vikings, gave Clark provisional acceptance due to his low test scores. His grandmother was very ill at the time, but covered the cost for him to fly to Nebraska.
“I was taking my first flight — ever — to Nebraska to see if I could hack it in a place I’d never thought of,” he said.
Clark almost missed that flight in 1999.
His dad was late in picking him up. They ran through Baltimore Washington International Airport as he tried to catch his flight.
He couldn’t pay to take his luggage on the flight.
With only a backpack, Clark gave his dad one quick hug goodbye and was the last one on the airplane.
He was leaving everything he’d ever known.
“I probably spent the entire flight in tears,” he said. “When I calmed down was when we were coming close to landing and I broke into tears again, because all I saw was cornfields. It was unfamiliar and it made me realize that life was about to change.”
He waited about 1 ½ hours for a Dana representative to get him from the airport and drive him to Blair.
Clark earned a 3.9 grade point average. But without a full scholarship, he needed assistance with tuition.
“There were times when angel supporters found a way to help me if it was $800 here or $700, I was able to cover it,” he said.
Clark said his grandfather, Hubert Barnes, Jr., saved him a couple of times from having to leave school, because he couldn’t afford the tuition.
His uncle, Eugene Clark, sent him back to school in 2000 by paying for his airplane ticket. His uncle was 47 when he died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center, after terrorists slammed an aircraft into it. Little was found of his uncle’s remains.
Clark appreciates how people at Dana rallied around him at that time.
When Garry Clark graduated from Dana, he’d become the college’s first male national champion in track and field in the 600-meter indoor race. He left with 11 records at Dana and a full scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he earned his master’s degree in urban studies.
That choice took Clark down a path of economic development and uplifting communities.
He first worked in Newberry, Florida, as a city planner and main street manager. There, he created the Main Street organization from scratch.
Clark married his wife, Tina, who’s from Oakland, Iowa, and played volleyball at Dana. They moved to Washington, D.C., where he did economic development work.
He then became the first director of economic development for Cuming County in Nebraska.
“It was one of the best jobs I ever took and some of the best people I ever met,” he said. “That gave me the confidence to take the Fremont job.”
But before he came to Fremont, Clark worked for Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA), where his first internship in graduate school had been.
“I realized I loved being in charge of an organization, running it, seeing projects happen from the ground up — seeing their direct impact — and being able to be as creative as I wanted to be,” Clark said.
Then came the GFDC opportunity in Fremont.
“I was really excited about the board and leadership and so it made it an easy transition to take the job here,” he said.
Clark has received various honors. Dana closed in 2010, but inducted Clark into the Dana Hall of Fame. The institution still has Homecoming events and two years ago honored him with the Young Alum Award for housing efforts in Fremont.
At age 39, Clark is looking to the future. The Clarks have three children, Azlyn, 11, Delano, 5, and Camilla, 3.
Clark said family and friends encouraged him to write his memoirs to inspire others to preserve.
“No one’s journey is straight and direct,” Clark said. “You have to actually overcome the failures and the obstacles and the tough rows that you have to hoe.”
Clark cites the words of Christian speaker and author Christine Caine, who’s said: “Sometimes when you’re in a dark place, you think you’ve been buried, but you’ve actually been planted.”
He ponders these words.
“When I was coming up as a youth, I thought ‘Man, maybe this is it. This is all there is — this constant battle with addiction, violence and poverty. But I was just being planted,” Clark said.
Copies of Clark’s book can be found on his website: clarkspeaks.com. “Unlikely Viking” is also available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Clark remains amazed by the path his life has taken.
“It was totally illogical, unreasonable to even consider or fathom being in Nebraska,” he said. “To find opportunity, hope and a second chance in a place like Nebraska, I’ll be forever grateful.”
