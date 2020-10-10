An Unlikely Viking: Man finds success in Nebraska

Clark is set to be chosen as president of the National Rural Economic Development Association (NREDA).

At the same time, Clark is working on a screenplay of his story, which one of hope and of overcoming obstacles.

“It’s been an interesting journey for me,” he said.

Clark was born in Washington, D.C., to young parents. His mother was 19 years old and already had Clark’s sister, Kiyonna, who was 3.

“They had a rough start,” Clark said of his parents. “Both of them started to get into some drug abuse at that time and so for the early part of my life, there was a lot of transition, locating from one public housing area to another.”

He recalls being evicted several times from the time he was 5 until about age 12.

At one point, his father was facing a prison term. His mother was out on the streets when he was 11. His parents had bouts of domestic violence and he recalls police taking his dad away.

Clark describes his father as a functional addict. Clark was about 12 when his mom went into rehabilitation. She found a place to live in public housing in southeast Washington, D.C., but it was in an area of chronic gang violence. Clark would live with his dad in Tacoma Park, Maryland.