You don’t have to go far to see a variety of artwork.
This month, the Fremont Area Art Association is featuring all sorts of works in a special display at Gallery 92 West.
The Dugan Gallery — inside the FAAA building — is the site of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Selection Show.
Winning artworks from this show will go on to competition in the state conference slated for June 18-22 in Albion.
“This is a good representation of some of the best local artists and their brand new artwork,” said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
Brian Weber won Best of Show in the ANAC Selection Show with his photograph, “Lane Van Gogh.” This is a picture of his grandson painting at the Fremont Area Art Association’s “Art in the Park” event on the Midland University campus during John C. Fremont Days last summer.
Other selections in the show include artwork depicting green-clad soldiers looking across a war-torn area, snow gently falling on a farm animal and a family standing in front of an old-time car. A quilted piece features three bright sunflowers.
Jane Kathol served as judge for the show. Kathol is an art teacher at Fire Ridge Elementary School in Elkhorn.
She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from Creighton University, states FAAA information.
Since 2013, she has had several solo exhibits, including those in Yankton, South Dakota, Hartington and the Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
Her work also has been in Soup ’R Art in Norfolk and displayed at the Nebraska Department of Tourism in Lincoln.
Kathol describes herself as a country girl at heart and said her landscape artworks encompass the beauty of Nebraska. She said her acrylic works are original compositions and one of a kind.
Her studio is part of the Main Street Studios & Gallery in Elkhorn.
The public is invited to view the ANAC Selection show, which will be on view through April 28. The show is running at the same time as “Prairie Piecemakers — Quilts” in the Hinds Gallery.
Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free. The gallery is at 92 W. Sixth St.