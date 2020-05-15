Angie Olson promoted to executive director of Fremont Area Art Association

“It felt like it was a good fit for me, and the more time I spent at the gallery, the more I enjoyed just being there,” she said. “It’s a very peaceful, calming place.”

As the FAAA continued to grow, it added a director of development position, which Olson interviewed for and received last August. In December, previous Executive Director Barbara Gehringer stepped down, leading the board to ask Olson to take over her position for a while in January.

“It was a trial basis on all of our behalfs, because I wasn’t so sure that I was ready or the right person for the position,” Olson said. “And of course, when you’re working for a nonprofit, it has to be mutual on all levels.”

Olson was approved for the new position after a trial period of about 90 days, which she said had been a transparent process.

“It was something that I knew was coming, but I’ve just been excited the whole time; it’s kind of been building and building, because it just gets more and more exciting and fun and the whole board is extremely supportive,” she said. “And I just feel like with all of them supporting me, we can accomplish all kinds of great things.”