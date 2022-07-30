Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing provide water to volunteer fire departments

Schuyler Fire and Rescue is among select volunteer fire departments in Nebraska to receive emergency drinking water.

The water comes from Anheuser-Busch and the Fremont-based Eagle Distributing of Nebraska, which is providing more than 25,000 cans of drinking water to departments as they continue to protect communities and prepare for upcoming wildfire relief efforts.

Schuyler is among nine departments to receive the emergency drinking water.

Volunteers comprise 67% of firefighters in the United States and are local communities’ first line of defense in a range of emergencies. At the same time, they often operate with limited resources and staffing.

Clean drinking water is essential to ensure these local heroes can be at their peak performance when protecting communities.

“Eagle Distributing of Nebraska is proud to support all first responders, but especially volunteers,” said Bruce Nelsen, chief executive officer of Eagle Distributing, in a prepared statement. “They are the unsung heroes in our communities who donate their time to help keep us all safe, and through our partnerships with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we are honored to show our appreciation for their sacrifices with a donation of emergency drinking water.”

The donation of emergency drinking water came from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can clean and safe drinking water to be delivered to communities in times of need.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.

Since the start of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association representing America’s volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch also donates emergency drinking water each year to provide critical hydration to volunteer firefighters.

Since its launch in 2019, the program has donated more than 4.8 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated when protecting their communities.

Eagle Distributing of Nebraska, Inc., founded in 2001, is a Fremont, Nebraska-based, family-owned company, with operations in Fremont, Norfolk, Grand Island, and Fairbury. The company delivers beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages to more than 1,800 customers across Nebraska’s largest beverage distribution territory of more than 62,000 square miles in the central, south-central, and the northeastern parts of the state.

The company became the first wholesale beverage distributor to win the Anheuser-Busch Ambassador of Excellence Program in 2010, then won again in 2011 and 2012.

Founded more than 160 years ago, Anheuser-Busch owns and operates more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and has more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States.