Dr. Drew Olson was working with FurEver Homes, Inc., which had just rescued 20 dogs after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017.
But then the rescuers noticed they had an extra dog. A golden retriever mix, only about 40 pounds, had become a stowaway.
And she was sick, so Olson had her in isolation at Rohrig Animal Clinic in Arlington.
In the eight days the dog was at the clinic, Olson fell in love with her. He and his wife had just lost their golden retriever named Harbor.
So they ended up adopting the former stowaway.
And they named her Faith.
Such things are indicative of the people who work at the longtime clinic.
“This isn’t just a job,” said Jen Bruning, team leader. “What we do here carries into our lives forever.”
And it’s carried over into the lives of people who’ve worked here for a very long time.
The veterinarian’s office on Third Street in Arlington has been in place since 1936. Dr. Kent Rohrig purchased the business in 2005.
That’s when Bruning came to work for him.
“He made it an amazing place to grow and work and he always made everyone feel appreciated so it was a joy to come to work every day,” Bruning said.
In August 2017, Rohrig sold the business to Flatwater Veterinary Group and retired to Minnesota.
“He was very particular about whom he was going to turn the business over to and the doctors with Flatwater embodied every quality he was looking for so when they purchased it that feeling of joy of coming to work really carried over,” Bruning said. “They really understood the feelings that we want to invoke out of clients — being appreciated and comforted, enjoying the journey they’re on with their pet.”
Veterinarians at the clinic have their own specialties.
Dr. Matt Talbot has significant experience in emergency animal medicine. Dr. Matt Merkwan has a specialty in caring for exotic animals like snakes, ferrets, birds and rabbits.
“His knowledge is extensive when it comes to exotics,” Bruning said.
Olson has extensive knowledge in pharmaceuticals/medications and Dr. Lance Roasa is the clinic’s orthopedic surgeon, who repairs fractures and torn ACLs.
Flatwater also has brought a wide array of diagnostic tools, including an in-house ultrasound machine and cold laser therapy. Cold laser therapy promotes blood flow and healthy cell growth in targeted areas.
For instance, this therapy can be used to help a dog with an arthritic hip.
The clinic also has a digital X-ray which provides an image within 10 seconds of when it’s taken.
That’s important in emergency cases when an answer is needed immediately — such as a case where a dog has eaten some foreign body which is moving through its digestive tract and a situation can change in 15 minutes.
In that case, a surgical procedure called an enterotomy is performed to remove the object. Various objects have been removed from dogs including a baby’s pacifier, Nerf dart, socks and gravel.
All sorts of surgeries are performed at the clinic — from orthopedic to gastrointestinal to oral procedures, in addition to tumor removal and laceration and fracture repair. Other procedures include spaying and neutering, dental work and treatments for ear infections and skin allergies. Routine vaccinations and yearly exams are offered here as well.
The clinic can provide full blood work and a wide array of in-house lab work. It sells over-the-counter medicines such as those used to treat fleas, ticks and heartworms. Treats, prescription diet foods and pet odor candles are sold here, too.
In addition, the clinic offers pet boarding and grooming.
The animal hospital has staffers, who perform a variety of tasks. Including the four veterinarians, the staff has a surgical technician, a surgical assistant, three veterinarian assistants, four kennel assistants and a supply lead who is in charge of the warehouse and ordering and distributing medications and supplies.
Staffers include four client journey representatives. While these professionals would have been called receptionists years ago, they have this title which reflects their work.
These individuals serve as guides — from the moment a client calls for an appointment to the moment they leave the animal hospital, Bruning said.
The animal hospital is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Clients bring their pets from Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha, Blair, Tekamah and parts of Iowa.
Bruning said the clients appreciate the expertise they find at the animal hospital. And staffers appreciate the clients.
“They’re like family to us,” she said. “We make them comfortable with their journey and they feel comforted.”
Bruning notes the care the staff has for clients and their pets.
“We want to be able to answer everyone’s questions and concerns and empower them to know how to take care of their pet,” she said. “We enjoy serving people, meeting new people and meeting their pets. We all just love our jobs here so much that it doesn’t even feel like work sometimes.”
Bruning said the practice will continue to change and grow with clients’ needs.
“We want people to know that we’re here for them and we’re here to meet their needs,” Bruning said. “We want them to enjoy their experiences.”
Animal hospital staffers also work closely with the Dodge County Humane Society, Furever Homes and various rescue groups to provide care for pets up for adoption.
And staffers have made animal adoptees part of their own families.
Bruning remembers two years ago when an animal rescue agency called asking if the hospital had space for a female cat to whelp her kittens.
The cat was brought to the animal hospital where it had six kittens — all of which were adopted by staffers.
“It was all in the family,” she said.
And then there is the golden retriever mix that became part of the Olson household — perhaps showing that sometimes all a person needs is a little bit of faith from a canine perspective.
Bruning notes what staffers have said to the veterinarian who adopted the dog.
“We joke that Faith knew you needed her so she jumped on the transport,” Bruning said.