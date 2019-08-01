Rhet Mehaffey has been involved with the Dodge County Fair his entire life.
Having grown up in 4-H, he said he wants to give the same experience to his son, Lane, who has been in the organization for five years.
"I've got a few cows now, myself, I grew up around cattle, and he's even got a couple cows now himself, too," Mehaffey said. "So I'm hoping that that's maybe some kind of incentive to stay farming."
The Mehaffey's animals were just a few of many brought in for showing at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner this week, including sheep, pigs, cows and chickens. Wednesday marked the first day for the fair, which will end Aug. 4.
Mehaffey, who is from North Bend, said his son brought in a bucket calf, Daisy, to compete, as well as two pigs, Gilbert and Macie. He said the judges typically take into consideration the condition of an animal and what they can yield, depending on the kind of animal.
Wednesday's events included check-ins for swine, poultry, rabbit, sheep, goat, bucket calf, beef and dairy cattle, with a poultry show that afternoon. Some of the non-animal events included a culinary challenge contest in the morning and a rocket launch competition in the evening.
Thursday's showings include sheep, goat, dairy cattle and bucket calf. There will also be a public fashion revue and a club booth judging.
The swine show will be be held Friday morning, while the dog and livestock shows will take place that afternoon. The beef and rabbit shows will be held Saturday morning.
The fair will hold pony rides Aug. 2-4 and the Kid Zone animal auction and tractor rides on Saturday.
Karna Dam, extension educator, said entering in animals in the Dodge County Fair teaches children multiple skills, including what traits are desirable in animals, particularly livestock.
"Through genetics, it's an opportunity for these kids to learn how to meet the needs of the consumer," she said.
But most importantly, Dam said the fair teaches children responsibility through taking care of an animal.
"They're responsible for feeding them, caring for them and providing the housing for them," she said. "If they get sick, they're responsible for figuring out how to get them well. That's a life skill, being able to do that."
But even if it's just small daily chores, Mehaffey said he's happy for the experiences for him and his son at the Dodge County Fair.
"It's great childhood memories," he said, "and it's making good memories for him and teaching him all about how to take care of livestock."