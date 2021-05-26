Annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament set to take place this summer

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament is back on this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, hosted by Pink Bandana, Inc., will take place on Saturday, July 10, in Prague. The event is in its 12th year and will move forward this summer with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament provides a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience, according to a Monday press release.

Teams spend the day battling each other on eight separate mud volleyball courts. A haircutting event will also take place for individuals wishing to donate at least eight inches of their hair.

Pink Bandana is a non-profit organization designed to raise support and awareness for women, ages 40 and under, in Nebraska who are battling breast cancer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the last 13 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $330,000 to families in need through the fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no overnight camping allowed at the event site, including tents and RV campers.