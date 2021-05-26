 Skip to main content
Annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament set to take place this summer
editor's pick top story

Annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament set to take place this summer

Mud Volleyball Tournament 2015

Adam Cook tries to set the ball over the net before landing in the water at the annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament hosted by Pink Bandana in Prague in 2015.

 Brent Wasenius

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament is back on this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, hosted by Pink Bandana, Inc., will take place on Saturday, July 10, in Prague. The event is in its 12th year and will move forward this summer with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament provides a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience, according to a Monday press release.

Teams spend the day battling each other on eight separate mud volleyball courts. A haircutting event will also take place for individuals wishing to donate at least eight inches of their hair.

Pink Bandana is a non-profit organization designed to raise support and awareness for women, ages 40 and under, in Nebraska who are battling breast cancer.

During the last 13 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $330,000 to families in need through the fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no overnight camping allowed at the event site, including tents and RV campers.

Canopy tents will be allowed at the event and can be dropped off and set up beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, July 9.

Registration for the event will be limited to 192 teams, decreased from 256 teams in previous years.

Check-in time for each team will begin at 7 a.m. and will end at 8:15 a.m. Play will begin at 9 a.m.

Registration for the tournament opens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. The cost for each team is $180.

“Attendees can expect a few changes to this year’s event, but they also can expect an incredible time while supporting a great cause,” said Pink Bandana Board Chairman Nick Potter in a press release. “The Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball participants, event organizers, and attendees will spend the day literally ‘playing dirty and feeling good about it’ in support of an incredible woman and her family.”

