Midland University performing arts students will kick off the holiday season during the annual Colors of Christmas concert on Sunday.
Student singers, dancers and musicians will treat the audience to a variety of holiday-themed performances during the annual free concert held at 2 p.m. on December 2 in the Wikert Event Center on Midland’s campus.
“It is what we call one of our collaborative concerts which means all of our vocal groups will perform, all of our instrumental groups will perform and our dance program will be featured throughout the concert as well,” Kyle Thomas, assistant director of performing arts at Midland, said. “We have a little bit of everything.”
The concert will feature performances from vocal groups including Midland’s University Choir, Chamber Choir and a capella groups the Clef Dwellers and Fresh Tones. Instrumental groups will include the University Band and Jazz Band –which will be providing music in the lobby as guests arrive for the show.
Colors of Christmas will also feature The Fremont Pathfinder Chorus who will perform several standalone pieces as well as will accompany the Midland men’s ensemble for a song.
“We love having them because they are local and such a good professional group that we are able to integrate our students into performances with as well,” Thomas said.
Although the concert is free and open to the public, Midland will be accepting free will donations that will support Sammy’s Superheroes and the Midland Performing Arts Society.
The donations will be split evenly between Sammy’s Superheroes—which is a childhood cancer research charity based out of Columbus—and a new program being funded by the Midland Performing Arts Society.
The portion going to the Performing Arts Society will be used in part to provide scholarships for local students to register for theatre, dance or music classes in the Midland Performing Arts Studio.
“The Midland Performing Arts Studio is new this year and it provides our students the opportunity to teach kids in the community,” Thomas said. “It’s a great chance for our music education and theater students who want to go into education someday to get to work with kids.”
More information about the Midland Performing Arts Studio can be found online at www.midlandperformingartsstudio.org. and more information about Sammy’s Superheroes can be found at www.sammyssuperheroes.org.
Along with providing local residents with a little entertainment to kick off the holiday season, Colors of Christmas also helps Midland students get in the spirit before the end of the semester...
“It’s always fun to do a holiday concert and get everyone in the spirit before our students jump into finals and then head out for their Christmas break,” he said. “And it’s fun to be a staple of celebrating Christmas in Fremont. “