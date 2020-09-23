Annual community Thanksgiving event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Fremont Community Thanksgiving dinner has been canceled this year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The decision was made to cancel the 30-year event in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus among patrons and the estimated 200 volunteers who would serve food during the event, according to coordinator Pam Nielsen.

“We didn’t want to risk their health,” she said. “And there was no guarantee that we were going to get our volunteers this year with the virus out there.”

Last year, Nielsen said the event served around 2,500 people in the community.

She added that social distancing restrictions would have made it difficult for the event to occur given the amount of people who typically attend the Thanksgiving event.

“There were a lot of things that did not come together this year for us, with the pandemic being the main one,” she said.

Nielsen has been a part of the community event for the last 28 years. She said there is every intention that it will return serving meals to Fremont residents next year.

“It’s just a temporary thing, hopefully,” she said. “We’ll address that one when next year gets here.”

