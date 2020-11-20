 Skip to main content
Annual craft show has been canceled
Annual craft show has been canceled

  • Updated
Local News

The annual Fremont Park and Recreation Craft Show scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Vendors’ reservations will be applied to the 2021 show.

