Fremont Parks and Recreation is hosting its 41st Annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring around 150 vendors — and some tables still available for vendors to grab.
The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christensen Field, costs $1 for admission, and all proceeds help fund entertainment at Fremont’s senior center, the Fremont Friendship Center.
The seniors from the Friendship Center are also holding a raffle table with baskets donated from people in the community to help raise more money, says Friendship Center Manager Laurie Harms, who is also coordinating the craft show.
“There’s a lot of really good gifts,” Harms said. “Wood items, pictures, jewelry … there’s just a wide variety of a whole lot of things that people would want to get.”
Vendors who have signed up come from “all over,” Harms said, as far as Kansas and from all over Nebraska and some from Iowa.
Around 1,300 people come through the door by the end of the day, Harms said.
“It’s really fun when you see families coming in. People have been coming to this for years as a tradition,” she said. “And so it’s really fun when you see the same people year after year coming back.”
And 1,300 attendees means $1,300 toward funding senior center entertainment activities, making the event an important one for the center, Harms said. And that’s without including the raffles.
On a typical Wednesday, entertainment can run close to $150, with those activities taking place three or four times a month.
“That really does add up,” Harms said.
The seniors are also busy on the day of the fair, collecting admissions, running the raffle table, and volunteering. They’ve spent the past few weeks leading up to the show collecting donations for the gift baskets.
There are still spots available for vendors to sell their goods, Harms said.
Vendors interested in selling their crafts at the holiday craft show should call (402) 727-2630.
Vendors are invited to come set up their tables by as early as 6 a.m. If a vendor is not set up by 8:45 a.m., the table or space may be sold or given away. The cost per booth is $35, according to information from the city.
A flyer from the city says that “no antique or white elephant items” are allowed.