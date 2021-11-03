Annual Hooper boutique to feature variety of items from vendors

The Hooper Chain of Friends will host its 47th annual boutique, which will feature a variety of homemade vendor items for sale this weekend.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hooper Auditorium at 425 N. Main St.

Founded in 1974, Chain of Friends has had the boutique almost every year since its inception, President Roxanne Meyer said. It also hosts a junior high dance in the spring, an Easter Egg hunt and Christmas Santa event.

“Any funds raised go back into community projects,” Meyer said. “We’ve helped with playground equipment, tables for the city auditorium and obviously funding the next community fun activity.”

Chain of Friends also has provided funding for improvements to the city’s swimming pool and support to local scout organizations and schools groups.

Saturday’s boutique will have a freewill donation for admission. A lunch stand also will be provided by the Logan View Public Schools Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

The fair’s various vendors will sell items such as wood crafts, stained glass, floral items and other commodities.

“There’ll be lots of kitchen utensils, kitchen towels, like potholders,” Meyer said. “There’s going to be dolls’ clothes there, holiday items, jewelry, coffee mixes, candles.”

Meyer said attendees have enjoyed the event not only for its unique items, but for its proximity to other local events, including the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Revisited sale.

“And then the Over 60 Center, which provides Meals on Wheels, they do a garage sale during the same Saturday,” she said. “So there’s other draws to come to town and benefit nonprofit organizations.”

Vendors can sign up to have a booth at the fair by visiting the event’s Facebook page and filling out a registration form.

Through the boutique, Meyer said attendees can not only benefit the city, but also support those selling items, as it’s a great way to visit many at the same time.

“They’re young people, young families or just supplementing their income,” she said. “That way, the funds can come back to the community to fund a children’s playground or other activities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0