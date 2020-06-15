Annual hydrant flushing continues
Local News

The Fremont Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants through June 18 in Fremont.

The flushing will begin at 10 p.m. each night and run through 6 a.m. 

Areas to the west of Bell Street will be flushed this week following the schedule below:

  • Tuesday, June 16: Military to 16th Street.
  • Wednesday, June 17: 16th Street to 23rd Street.
  • Thursday, June 18: 23rd Street to 32nd Street.

Residences and businesses may want to consider turning water softeners and underground sprinklers off while flushing in their area is performed. For questions, please contact the Service Department at 402-727-2613.

