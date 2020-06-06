Annual Hydrant Flushing to begin Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants June 7 – June 11 and June 14 – June 18 in Fremont.

The flushing will begin at 10 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. each night.

Areas to the East of Bell Street will be flushed the week of June 7 – June 11 following the schedule below:

Sunday, June 7: South of 1st Street

Monday, June 8: 1st Street to Military

Tuesday, June 9: Military to 16th Street

Wednesday, June 10: 16th Street to 23rd Street

Thursday, June 11: 23rd Street to 32nd Street

Areas to the West of Bell Street will be flushed the week of June 14 – June 18 following the schedule below:

Sunday, June 14: South of 1st Street

Monday, June 15: 1st Street to Military

Tuesday, June 16: Military to 16th Street

Wednesday, June 17: 16th Street to 23rd Street

Thursday, June 18: 23rd Street to 32nd Street

Residences and businesses may want to consider turning water softeners and underground sprinklers off while flushing in their area is performed. For questions, please contact the Service Department at 402-727-2613.

