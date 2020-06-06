Annual Hydrant Flushing to begin Sunday
Local News

The Fremont Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants June 7 – June 11 and June 14 – June 18 in Fremont.

The flushing will begin at 10 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. each night.

Areas to the East of Bell Street will be flushed the week of June 7 – June 11 following the schedule below:

  • Sunday, June 7: South of 1st Street
  • Monday, June 8: 1st Street to Military
  • Tuesday, June 9: Military to 16th Street
  • Wednesday, June 10: 16th Street to 23rd Street
  • Thursday, June 11: 23rd Street to 32nd Street

Areas to the West of Bell Street will be flushed the week of June 14 – June 18 following the schedule below:

  • Sunday, June 14: South of 1st Street
  • Monday, June 15: 1st Street to Military
  • Tuesday, June 16: Military to 16th Street
  • Wednesday, June 17: 16th Street to 23rd Street
  • Thursday, June 18: 23rd Street to 32nd Street

Residences and businesses may want to consider turning water softeners and underground sprinklers off while flushing in their area is performed. For questions, please contact the Service Department at 402-727-2613.

