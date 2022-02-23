Antique bike show starts Friday

The Omaha Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America is hosting the 43rd Annual Bike Show and Swap Meet this Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Christensen Field.

Founded in 1954 and nearly 12,000 members strong, The Antique Motorcycle Club of America is the largest organization in the U.S. for antique bike enthusiasts.

The Omaha Chapter was founded in 1979. Jarl Rue serves as president. Anyone interested in joining can visit omahachapteramca.org.

Membership to AMCA is $40 per year ($55 for those living outside the U.S.). Members receive bi-monthly issues of The Antique Motorcycle, the official publication of AMCA. Another privilege enjoyed by members is the use of AMCA’s Community Forum, which allows members to post questions, obtain information concerning vendors, services, and suppliers.

The Forum also features a Hot Sheet where members can post information concerning a stolen bike or a need for a specific but hard-to-locate part.

The Antique Motorcycle Foundation, which relies on community support, offers a Virtual Library to AMCA members that includes vintage photos and documents.

Motorcycles entered in the bike show must be at least 35 years old and owned by members of AMCA. Winners will be announced at noon on Saturday.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $6.

The Roadway Inn, located at 120 West Cathy Street, is the host motel for the event. Call (402) 721-8400 for reservations. Visitors can also call the Holiday Inn Express (402) 753-3850, located at 2415 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Christensen Field is located at 1710 West 16th Street in Fremont.

Vendors can set up on Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For vendor information and registration, contact Jarl Rue 402-510-3725, jrue@omahachapteramca.org.

For general information contact Bob Hess 402-690-0883, bhess22@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in joining AMCA or subscribing to The Antique Motorcycle should visit antiquemotorcycle.org.

