Antique car club swap meet set for Sunday
Antique car club swap meet set for Sunday

Fremont Antique Car Club Swap Meet

Tom Van Meetern of Valley looks at his 1911 Ford Model T, touring model during a previous Annual Fremont Antique Car Club Swap Meet at Christensen Field.

 Tammy Real-McKeighan; Fremont Tribune

Car buffs can cruise over to an event designed with them in mind.

The Fremont Antique Car Club, Inc., will host its 54th Annual Swap Meet. The event is set from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Christensen Field, 1730 W. 16th St.

Admission is free to buyers. Attendees can buy, sell and trade car parts during an event said to be one of Nebraska’s largest and oldest swap meets.

The event, which takes place the fourth Sunday in September, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, motor enthusiasts have the opportunity to attend an event that’s become a tradition and is attended by people from several states.

As in past years, the 2021 event will feature a car corral, which consists of vintage or collectors’ cars for sale. It will include outside and indoor spaces for vendors with car parts, antiques, crafts and collectibles.

A drawing for a free pedal car is planned.

No bikes or live animal sales allowed. No firearms will be traded.

The one-day event will take place rain or shine.

Proceeds earned via the event are used to benefit local charities.

The car club was established in 1966 for the preservation and restoration of antique cars and trucks. The club’s website also states that the group was formed to help educate those interested in antique cars.

Today, members don’t only own antique cars. Some have classics, modified and special interest cars and trucks.

Next year, the swap meet is scheduled for Sept. 25.

