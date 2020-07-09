Apartment fire causes brief evacuation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smoking bucket leads to fire

A small apartment fire caused by a smoking bucket on 1639 W Ninth St. forced tenants to evacuate briefly Thursday afternoon.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the call at 4:15 p.m. after a resident reported a bucket melted outside the building, pushing the fire up the siding and causing light smoke inside the building, Capt. Pat Tawney said.

Tawney said the resident initially thought they extinguished the bucket while it was still smoking.

The call, which lasted around 40 minutes, wasn’t serious, Tawney said.

“We just had to put some water on it,” he said.

The only damage in the inside the apartment was caused by water. Firefighters also took down some walls within the building to ensure the fire didn’t spread.

“There was just some damage from water and we had to tear a couple walls down inside the apartment,” he said.

