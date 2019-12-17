An fire near a west Fremont apartment complex Tuesday morning caused damages to the deck and left one unit unlivable.
Brian Monaghan, Fremont Fire Department lieutenant for A Shift, said FFD received report of smoke coming out of a fourplex building shortly before 11:30 a.m.
“The fire was located in the back off of the deck and patio,” he said. “And that was most of what was burning, it was burning on the outside of the deck on the side of that apartment complex.”
Monaghan also said the firefighters received reports of children on the second floor of the apartment.
“While we were on our way, we got reports that there were some explosions and smoke was coming from the apartment,” he said. “When we arrived, we did have smoke coming out the back side of the apartment complex and fire showing.”
Monaghan said out of the four units, three were occupied at the time of the fire.
“The one apartment that was the main area of where the fire started, that one was not occupied as the residents there weren’t there,” he said. “So there were the other three apartments that were sleeping inside.”
Firefighters on the scene were able to get the fire under control in about 15 to 20 minutes, Monaghan said.
“We had a good control of the fire, and then it was just kind of searching for little areas in the house and the structure that the fire was still in,” he said.
The estimated damage cost of the fire is about $20,000 to $30,000, Monaghan said. One of the apartments is currently not livable.
“They had some damage to the deck in the back, some damage to the outside of the apartment,” Monaghan said. “And then there was a doorway going into a backside apartment that had damage to the doorway and maybe some smoke damage inside.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.