The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, has announced that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted now through May 5.
These awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for at least 100 years (Pioneer) or 150 years (Heritage), respectively.
Each honoree receives an engraved plaque and gatepost marker as permanent recognition of this milestone. The awards are presented during the annual county fair in which the land is located.
For more information or to apply online, visit www.aksarben.org.