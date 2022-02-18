 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications being sought for Aksarben Community Grants Program

Local News

The deadline for Aksarben Community Grant Applications is approaching.

The Aksarben Community Grants Program is a legacy initiative of the Aksarben Foundation and has touched all 93 counties of the state since its inception. These matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development on a local level.

Any Nebraska 501(C)(3) organization is welcome to apply throughout the year, but the cutoff for this year’s applications is March 15.

To apply, visit aksarben.org, Communities – Apply for a Grant. Selected projects will be notified in April and any application received after the deadline will be considered in 2023.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, visit www.aksarben.org.

