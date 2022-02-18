Applications being sought for Aksarben Community Grants Program

The deadline for Aksarben Community Grant Applications is approaching.

The Aksarben Community Grants Program is a legacy initiative of the Aksarben Foundation and has touched all 93 counties of the state since its inception. These matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development on a local level.

Any Nebraska 501(C)(3) organization is welcome to apply throughout the year, but the cutoff for this year’s applications is March 15.

To apply, visit aksarben.org, Communities – Apply for a Grant. Selected projects will be notified in April and any application received after the deadline will be considered in 2023.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, visit www.aksarben.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.