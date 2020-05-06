Archbishop Bergan and Janet's Jungle raise funds with plant town sale

Even with the sale seeing extreme popularity over the weekend, Saeger said social distancing practices are still being implemented with both the workers and the customers.

“That adds a really unique challenge as well, because we want to be compliant with what’s expected,” she said. “But we were really, really pleased with the turnout, and it just shows what a great community we have and how supportive they are of Bergan.”

The funds from the sale will also be combined with donations received from the Big Give on Tuesday, Painter said.

“I think everything right now is going into our operational fund trying to help with trying to keep our tuitions down for our students and help being able to cover the cost of education,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to keep everything going and have money come in to help keep the school going.”

Saeger said she was glad to have gotten to take part in the sale, which she said will benefit not only her company and the greenhouses, but Bergan as well.

“I think it’s really, really important to do it for those schools as well as public schools, because there’s always something more that the kids need or that the teachers need, the staff needs,” she said. “And it’s a great way to provide them with extra funds with which to obtain those other items that they need.”