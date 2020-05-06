Archbishop Bergan and Janet's Jungle raise funds with plant town sale

For the past three years, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has had a fundraising event during the spring, business teacher Scott Painter said.
This year, Painter said the school reached out to Janet Saeger, owner of Janet’s Jungle, a plant sales company based out of Fremont.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Painter said the company had several of its sales canceled, leaving stock behind at the five greenhouses it works with.
“So Janet was willing to get the spot out at the old Earl May building and bring in the flowers, and if we were able to provide some workers to help fill the shifts and give them some help out there, they would then donate a percentage of those proceeds back to the school,” he said.
In their first collaboration, Bergan and Janet’s Jungle Town Sale opened to the public at 2445 E. 23rd Ave. last Saturday and will run until this Saturday.
Janet’s Jungle, which was founded in 1991, specializes in fundraising for organizations with its five sales throughout the year.
Saeger said she works with five greenhouses within 100 miles of Fremont to provide the stock for her sales.
“I had a few schools that said, ‘Hey, we can’t do the sale this year because of the pandemic,’” she said. “And so I was very concerned for my five greenhouses and thought we needed to do something to help move product to keep them healthy and in business so that I have a business next year again.”
While Janet’s Jungle usually provides its product with preorder pick-ups, Saeger said this was the first time since the company’s opening that it held an in-person town sale.
Participants can come to the location to pick out a variety of plants, including annual and perennial flowers, roses and succulents.
“We do restock, so we get new stuff in every day,” Saeger said. “So it’s not like if you came in two days ago and didn’t see what you wanted that we don’t have it.”
Painter said the stock will also keep up with supply and demand throughout the week during the sale.
“The trucks came in on Friday and we unloaded what was there,” he said. “And I know there was another truck that showed up again Monday night, and there’ll be trucks throughout the week periodically showing up to deliver some more flowers as well.”
On Saturday and Sunday, Painter said the sale saw a multitude of customers coming for the plants.
“Some of the places where their sales had gotten canceled, I know someone mentioned maybe Norfolk or South Sioux City and a couple others, that those people heard about it and drove down here Saturday then to buy some plants because of Janet’s reputation and the plants,” he said. “So they drove down Saturday and did some shopping, and so it helped our sales out.”
Even with the sale seeing extreme popularity over the weekend, Saeger said social distancing practices are still being implemented with both the workers and the customers.
“That adds a really unique challenge as well, because we want to be compliant with what’s expected,” she said. “But we were really, really pleased with the turnout, and it just shows what a great community we have and how supportive they are of Bergan.”
The funds from the sale will also be combined with donations received from the Big Give on Tuesday, Painter said.
“I think everything right now is going into our operational fund trying to help with trying to keep our tuitions down for our students and help being able to cover the cost of education,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to keep everything going and have money come in to help keep the school going.”
Saeger said she was glad to have gotten to take part in the sale, which she said will benefit not only her company and the greenhouses, but Bergan as well.
“I think it’s really, really important to do it for those schools as well as public schools, because there’s always something more that the kids need or that the teachers need, the staff needs,” she said. “And it’s a great way to provide them with extra funds with which to obtain those other items that they need.”
