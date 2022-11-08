 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School plans Veterans Day program

  • 0
American flag photo

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School will be having its Veterans Day program at 8:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Most Americans don't like Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News