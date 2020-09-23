Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools provides COVID-19 update

One staff member working in the elementary school at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly video update from Principal Dan Koenig.
The school also has five students currently in isolation after they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Koenig said he was pleased to see the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial decrease over the past week.
“I believe it was at a 1.88 last week, previously being at a two, and going down to a 1.75 hopefully here in the future,” he said. “Please know that we’re going to continue to work with Three Rivers Health to determine the needs of our students and our families.”
Koenig said anytime an individual is asked to quarantine, it is based on recommendations from Three Rivers.
“If somebody has to isolate or not, it’s going to be if they’ve come into contact with a person who has tested positive and we’ll work with Three Rivers on that extensively,” he said.
The school follows indicators handed down by Three Rivers to determine if a student is required to quarantine after coming into contact with somebody who has tested positive.
“If you were not wearing a mask, you’ll have to quarantine,” Koenig said. “If you were around a person for more than 15 minutes that has tested positive, you will have to quarantine. If you were within four feet proximity to a person who has tested positive, you will have to quarantine. And if you’re working in a non-ventilated building, so there’s a lot of indicators right there.”
Koenig said the best guidance he could give was to consider “all individuals as possible carriers of the virus.” That means always considering wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping visits short.
“Please be smart and safe and this way we’re able to keep everybody healthy and we can do our best to keep school running and operating as we all like it to be as it is right now,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.