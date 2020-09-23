Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools provides COVID-19 update

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One staff member working in the elementary school at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly video update from Principal Dan Koenig.

The school also has five students currently in isolation after they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Koenig said he was pleased to see the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial decrease over the past week.

“I believe it was at a 1.88 last week, previously being at a two, and going down to a 1.75 hopefully here in the future,” he said. “Please know that we’re going to continue to work with Three Rivers Health to determine the needs of our students and our families.”

Koenig said anytime an individual is asked to quarantine, it is based on recommendations from Three Rivers.

“If somebody has to isolate or not, it’s going to be if they’ve come into contact with a person who has tested positive and we’ll work with Three Rivers on that extensively,” he said.

The school follows indicators handed down by Three Rivers to determine if a student is required to quarantine after coming into contact with somebody who has tested positive.