Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools recognizes alumni during Memorial Day

Each Memorial Day, dozens of medallions recognizing deceased graduates of St. Patrick High School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools cover graves across Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

The tradition began in 2009 started by Gary Schmidt, Bergan’s first lay principal. The medallions, which are given to Bergan families at no cost, are displayed at the wake and funeral and then held by the school until Memorial Day.

Each year, the medallions are displayed at the grave sites of the deceased graduates. Following Schmidt’s death in 2015, the tradition continued to carry on and thrive.

Sarah Monke, director of communications for Archbishop Bergan, said 79 medallions were placed on gravestones at Calvary Cemetery last Tuesday.

“We just want to honor and remember them,” she said. “The St. Patrick’s High and Bergan family is a common phrase used because everyone is so close in our family. Everybody who came through the doors at St. Patrick’s High and now Bergan are a part of a family.”

The school received a $500 donation, which was matched by Bergan’s alumni board, to fund the project this year. After checking into the current cost of medallions, Monke said the school will need $500 in additional funds in order to have medallions on hand for next year.