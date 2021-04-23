Archbishop Bergan raises $32,000 for Fremont youth with cancer

Even Becky Dahlhauser said she was shocked at how much Archbishop Bergan Catholic School raised for the Knoell family.
“I think a couple of us were thinking $2,500, $3,000, somewhere around there, a goal like that,” she said. “But never in a million years would we have thought that it would be $30,000.”
On Wednesday, the school presented two checks to the family of Jace Knoell, an 8-year-old third-grader at the school who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
“We’re super thankful for all of the support of the Bergan family and just the Fremont community in general throughout this whole process,” said Jess Knoell, Jace’s mother. “We’re coming up on a year now, so it’s been a year of treatment and we’re still not finished, so we’re super grateful for all of the people behind us helping us get through this time.”
The checks included $2,000 raised from a “Break the Dress Code” event held by the school, as well as $30,000 from a takeout meal fundraiser and ensuing donations.
“What’s resulted over the course of the past few weeks has been pretty amazing to witness,” Assistant Middle/High School Principal and Activities Director Chris Rainforth said. “Through the generosity of not just the Bergan community, but the entire Fremont community, it’s with great pride that I’m able to present two checks to Jace and the Knoell family to help them in their fight.”
At 14 months old, Jace Knoell was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma and was hospitalized for the next month undergoing tests, scans and rounds of chemotherapy.
Although Knoell had been cancer-free for five years, he relapsed on April 27, 2020, and soon started treatment again. He finished his final radiation treatment in January and his eighth cycle of chemo in February.
“He’s such a great example of what it means to be a Bergan Fighting Knight,” Rainforth said. “The thought of doing something special for Jace started a couple months ago, an idea by the Booster Club Board to do a takeout fundraiser meal.”
The meal, which took place March 16, featured crispitos, Knoell’s favorite lunch at the school. Participants were able to make donations at the event, as well as after, said Dahlhauser, an organizer for the fundraiser.
“And then from there, it just kind of blossomed into the Bergan family, and then the Bergan family became the Fremont community,” she said. “So it really just kind of exploded overnight.”
From there, Rainforth said he continued to receive donations for the Knoell family, finding a handful of checks in the mail each day, as well as donations through Venmo.
“Everyday, I’d hear the sound of my phone, look down and saw so-and-so gave $25 or gave $100,” he said. “And so it was just really amazing to see that over the span of a month-and-a-half, to see how people really got behind it.”
The fundraiser received the attention of other schools, including Fremont High School. On March 30, FHS’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter presented the Bergan Booster Club with a check from its own fundraiser.”
“There were out-of-state people that caught wind of it one way or another, either from social media or from somebody who saw it on social media or wherever,” Rainforth said. “And so people really got behind it, and I think it just shows what a special place this is that we live in, how everybody can come together and get behind something like this.”
Dahlhauser said the fundraising efforts showed that both the Bergan and Fremont communities always rise to the occasion and help out whenever they’re needed.
“There’s a lot of pride that goes into that, being able to say that we raised that for the family,” she said. “So I think that’s amazing, and just the opportunity to be able to do that for them is amazing as well.”
Rainforth said the fundraiser made him proud to be a part of the community.
“When everybody can look beyond what’s going on and what we’ve been going through for the last 14 to 15 months, it really gives you a perspective on what’s really important and what really brings people together,” he said.
Jess Knoell said her family was shocked and amazed by the amount raised, as well as the efforts of the community.
“Thank you all so much for doing this for him and us and keeping us always close,” she said. “It definitely takes an army to do this, and we’re in the right spot.”