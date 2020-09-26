Archbishop Bergan's homecoming to include outdoor dance, food trucks

Bergan’s homecoming event will start off with Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Koenig said.

“With Mass, we can do that activity inside because it’s large enough where we can spread people out using our social distancing protocols from the Archbishop Diocese of Omaha,” he said.

As many students travel in groups to eat dinner before homecoming, Koenig said that option had to be changed this year.

“So we said, ‘Let’s offer an opportunity for these kids to have a meal,’” he said. “And so we actually used our student council and had them vote on what they would like for a meal.”

The meal, which begins at 6 p.m. in the parking lot, includes a taco truck, Godfather’s Pizza and Kona Ice before the dance is held in the same area from 8-10 p.m.

“And obviously, they’re going to be socially distanced as best as possible, we’re going to wear masks and it’s going to be outside so it gives kids an opportunity to kind of spread out.”

Koenig thanked the student council and its sponsor, Jeremy Murman, for their work in making homecoming happen this year for Bergan.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to still give these kids the homecoming celebrations and traditions that we’ve had in the past, but through that during a pandemic,” he said. “Which is challenging, but we know it’s going to be a positive experience for our kids and we hope that it’s a homecoming experience they’ll always remember.”

