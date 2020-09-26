Archbishop Bergan's homecoming to include outdoor dance, food trucks

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School will hold an outside homecoming dance this Saturday to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many schools have had to postpone homecoming, as Fremont High School will hold its in January, Bergan Principal Dan Koenig said the school’s small size let it keep its events for September.
“We tried to still have a lot of the different traditions that we’ve had with homecoming still take place while keeping kids safe,” he said. “And so the best-case scenario was to practice all the things that we’ve been doing, such as social distancing and wearing masks, and still have our homecoming activities take place.”
In a departure from previous years, Bergan’s homecoming coronation was held during its football game Friday night against David City. The event was livestreamed using Striv, Koenig said.
“Parents always want to see the crowning of the king and queen, so that’s why we decided to move that to the halftime of the football game, which is our largest-attended event of the week,” Koenig said.
Koenig said the school’s events during the week leading up to homecoming were also kept for the students to take part in.
“Our kids pick out dress-up days, so Friday was green, gold and white days to celebrate our school,” he said. “And so the kids are out in uniforms, and a lot of them are wearing retro wear from past years of the ‘90s and ‘80s, and that’s fun for them.”
Bergan’s homecoming event will start off with Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Koenig said.
“With Mass, we can do that activity inside because it’s large enough where we can spread people out using our social distancing protocols from the Archbishop Diocese of Omaha,” he said.
As many students travel in groups to eat dinner before homecoming, Koenig said that option had to be changed this year.
“So we said, ‘Let’s offer an opportunity for these kids to have a meal,’” he said. “And so we actually used our student council and had them vote on what they would like for a meal.”
The meal, which begins at 6 p.m. in the parking lot, includes a taco truck, Godfather’s Pizza and Kona Ice before the dance is held in the same area from 8-10 p.m.
“And obviously, they’re going to be socially distanced as best as possible, we’re going to wear masks and it’s going to be outside so it gives kids an opportunity to kind of spread out.”
Koenig thanked the student council and its sponsor, Jeremy Murman, for their work in making homecoming happen this year for Bergan.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to still give these kids the homecoming celebrations and traditions that we’ve had in the past, but through that during a pandemic,” he said. “Which is challenging, but we know it’s going to be a positive experience for our kids and we hope that it’s a homecoming experience they’ll always remember.”
