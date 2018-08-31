This weekend, Fremont’s Hormel Park will play host to a slew of archery enthusiasts.
And the Nebraska Traditional Archers, who will be celebrating their 23rd annual Labor Day Rendezvous, which has been held at Hormel Park for more than a decade, aren’t your average archery enthusiasts.
Traditional archery differs from modern archery. It uses wooden bows—often with wooden arrows—and eschews the wheels, mechanisms and stabilizers that have become mainstream in modern iterations of the sport.
“We practice archery as it has been done since the dawn of time; it’s a single-string bow, there’s only one string on the bow, and it’s made out of either wood or wood with composites in it,” said Vince Smith, president of the Nebraska Traditional Archers. “Modern archery you have your compound bows, that has all the wheels and pulleys on it to aid in pulling the bow back. But for us, if you have a 50-pound bow, we’re holding 50 pounds when we get it all the way back.”
This weekend’s festivities are open to all—even those who have never picked up a bow before. There will be people onsite that can help beginners, as well as loaner bows and arrows that can be used.
The event begins today at noon and lasts until dusk and continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. till dusk and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature an array of archery events and activities. There will be a a long-distance shoot, where a target is set up more than a 100 yards away; a shoot where the targets are water jugs hanging from strings; and a kids-only shoot.
There’s another shoot that Smith calls the “Hunter’s Walk.” A bright-colored string will lead archers through the woods, where foam targets—shaped like animals—will be hidden.
“You just walk along the string and you have to find the targets and make the shot, and then when you come back, we let you know if you found all of however many I put out there,” Smith said. “It’s as close to hunting as you can get.”
On Saturday night, there will be a potluck dinner and a live auction. There will also be a kids’ auction, where the kids are given fake money to make their bids.
For those who aren’t members of the Nebraska Traditional Archers, it costs $15 to shoot for one day and $25 to shoot for the weekend. For members, it costs $12 to shoot for the day and $20 to shoot for the weekend. Equipment can be loaned at the event.
Smith anticipates 100 to 250 people will come out for the event.
The Nebraska Traditional Archers consists of 186 members and has been active since 1996. According to Smith, traditional archery provides a different kind of enjoyment than modern archery.
“Modern archers are worried about that big buck, that big turkey,” he said. “We’re about enjoying building our own equipment, camaraderie with friends.”