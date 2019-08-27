Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced the department awarded $761,545 in grants to 20 recipients through the Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Fund. For 2019, the department received requests for nearly $2.2 million in eligible grant applications.
These awards represent funding for six months. Beginning in 2020, Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants will be awarded on a calendar year, and funding will be for 12 months.
The Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Fund is generated by a fee on solid waste disposed of in landfills, an annual retail business sales fee, and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires for motor vehicles. The grants are provided to local integrated waste management projects, including: recycling systems, household hazardous waste collection programs, transfer stations and yard waste composting.
The area grantees included:
Fremont: Keep Fremont Beautiful Inc., $20,225, hold a one-day household hazardous waste collection event, one all metals market drop-site collection event, and provide recycling opportunities at public events for Fremont and Dodge County.
Oakland: Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D, $6,500, hold an electronic waste collection event in Homer for residents of Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Dakota, Thurston and Washington counties, expect to collect 16,000 pounds of electronic waste; Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D, $14,709, hold three household hazardous waste events in Wisner, Oakland and Dakota City to serve Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties, expect to collect 27,500 pounds of household hazardous waste.