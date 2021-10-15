Area children take part in storm drain stenciling event

During the city’s Storm Drain Stenciling Program earlier this month, Pete Geaghan said the kids involved were excited to do as much as they could.

“I know kids in my group were anxious and other groups were like, ‘Hey, can we do more?’” he said. “So on the way back, if we could find some, we let them do it.”

On Oct. 2, the public works department and Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League had volunteers stenciling safety messages on almost 50 storm drains around John C. Fremont Park

“We had a really good turnout, even though it did sprinkle a little bit in the morning,” Geaghan said. “But everybody just kept doing it. They had a blast.”

The event aimed to raise awareness in keeping waterways clean, as the runoff flows untreated, allowing them to bring in trash or other pollutants that fall inside.

As part of the city’s Storm Water Management Program, the department has annual education events. As both engineering associate II and president of Izaak Walton, Geaghan had both groups involved in the event.

Geaghan said volunteers from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America showed up at around 8 a.m. to register for the event.

“After that, we went and did a test area, so we showed everybody how it worked, and then we split off into different areas over by the park area,” he said.

The volunteers split into five groups of three to five kids each, with a handful of adults helping them out. Each group worked on stenciling about nine inlets.

“The kids were really excited and interested in what they were doing,” Public Works Director David Goedeken said. “We actually had a few people come out of their homes and give us a thumbs up, saying that they were glad to see the city participating in something like this.”

Even though his group of kids were older than the rest, Geaghan said they were still interested and involved in the process.

“I asked them if they knew why they were doing this, and they came out and said, ‘Because you’ve got to teach people that they can’t just dump everything down the drain,’” he said. “Not only did they learn what was going on, but they had a blast just having fun painting.”

Additionally, the volunteers had a choice of blue or white paint to stencil the messages, which stated “No dumping, leads to river.”

“Toward the end there, everybody was kind of mixing a little bit, doing a little bit of white, a little bit of blue on each stencil,” Geaghan said. “So it kind of gave it a 3D effect on some of them, and it turned out really well.”

After the volunteers were done following a few hours of stenciling, the groups returned to the park for lunch before leaving.

Geaghan said the City discussed the event last week and wants to have more in the future that will be open to sign up for on Facebook.

“It was just a success,” Goedeken said, “and we plan on doing it again.”

