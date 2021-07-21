 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area church plans Christmas in July service
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Area church plans Christmas in July service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE Front of Bluffs Trinity Church.jpg

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located northwest of Fremont at the corner of County Roads Q and 17.

 Courtesy photo

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its “Christmas in July” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With only 153 days remaining until Christmas 2021, it is an opportunity for the public to shop early for the best selection of Christmas quilts. The public also will invited to stay for the potluck dinner after the church service. Quilts will be available for sale until 1 p.m.

Bluffs Trinity Church is located northwest of Fremont at the corner of County Roads Q and 17. For more information, call Elaine Brand at 402-720-7655.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News