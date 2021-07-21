Area church plans Christmas in July service

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its “Christmas in July” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
Support Local Journalism
With only 153 days remaining until Christmas 2021, it is an opportunity for the public to shop early for the best selection of Christmas quilts. The public also will invited to stay for the potluck dinner after the church service. Quilts will be available for sale until 1 p.m.
Bluffs Trinity Church is located northwest of Fremont at the corner of County Roads Q and 17. For more information, call Elaine Brand at 402-720-7655.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.