Area closures and cancellations for Friday due to expected blizzard conditions
Business and schools are starting to announce their plans to be closed on Friday due to expected blizzard conditions.

If you have a closure or cancellation to report, email the information to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.

The area closures for Friday include:

SCHOOLS

* Fremont Public Schools

* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

* Trinity Lutheran Schools

* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

* Arlington Public Schools

* Oakland-Craig Public Schools

* Logan View Public Schools

BUSINESSES

* Fremont Friendship Center

* Keene Memorial Library

* Bergan Early Childhood Center

