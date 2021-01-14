Area closures and cancellations for Friday due to expected blizzard conditions

Business and schools are starting to announce their plans to be closed on Friday due to expected blizzard conditions.
If you have a closure or cancellation to report, email the information to newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
The area closures for Friday include:
SCHOOLS
* Fremont Public Schools
* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
* Trinity Lutheran Schools
* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
* Arlington Public Schools
* Oakland-Craig Public Schools
* Logan View Public Schools
BUSINESSES
* Fremont Friendship Center
* Keene Memorial Library
* Bergan Early Childhood Center
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
