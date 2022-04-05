Area counties receive in-lieu-of-tax payments from OPPD

Omaha Public Power District recently distributed in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling more than $37.5 million to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That’s up from $34.4 million distributed last year.

OPPD’s payment to Dodge County totaled $143,127, down slightly from $145,490 last year.

In lieu of tax payment amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.

In addition to in lieu of tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business.

The Dodge County Treasurer’s office provided the following breakdown for how the money will be allocated (rounded to the nearest dollar): Dodge County, $21,471; City of Hooper, $18,073; Hooper Public Schools, $18,946; City of North Bend, $25,831; North Bend Public Schools, $43,397; Village of Nickerson, $4,983; Nickerson Public Schools, $8,604; Village of Winslow, $1,354; Winslow Public Schools, $468.

Saunders County received $325,027 while Washington County received $663,793.

