Area counties receive in-lieu-of-tax payments from OPPD

Area counties receive payments

Omaha Public Power District recently distributed in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling more than $37.5 million to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That’s up from $34.4 million distributed last year.

OPPD’s payment to Dodge County totaled $143,127, down slightly from $145,490 last year.

In lieu of tax payment amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.

In addition to in lieu of tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business.

The Dodge County Treasurer’s office provided the following breakdown for how the money will be allocated (rounded to the nearest dollar): Dodge County, $21,471; City of Hooper, $18,073; Hooper Public Schools, $18,946; City of North Bend, $25,831; North Bend Public Schools, $43,397; Village of Nickerson, $4,983; Nickerson Public Schools, $8,604; Village of Winslow, $1,354; Winslow Public Schools, $468.

Saunders County received $325,027 while Washington County received $663,793.

Immunization clinic set for April 13

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, in Blair.

NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area.

The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.

Fire department plans fish fry

The Scribner Volunteer Fire Department will be having a fish fry on Friday, April 8, at the fire station in Scribner.

Hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more will be served from 5-8 p.m. Dine-in, carryout, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Deliveries are encouraged to order by 6 p.m. by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Live music will be performed by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0