 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area FCCLA chapters take part in state conference, competition
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Area FCCLA chapters take part in state conference, competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area students learned what it meant to be a leader at the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FFCLA) State Leadership Conference last month.

The virtual conference’s attendees included students from Fremont High School, Scribner-Snyder Community Schools and Logan View Public Schools April 12.

The next day, Scribner-Snyder and Logan View students took part in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events competition.

Logan View students Danika Kreifels and Adelyn Ten Kley were runner-ups in Entrepreneurship, Level 1; Ten Kley, Haley Isaac and Autumn Kotik were runner-ups in Food Innovations, Level 2; Kaylee Hilbers was champion in Job Interview, Level 2; and Jessica Nelson and Troia Drey were champions in Professional Presentation, Level 2.

“I’m really proud of the students at Logan View this year,” Logan View FCCLA chapter adviser Meredith Rohwer said. “They have overcome so much with the pandemic, and a lot of them have been in quarantine and have really had a challenging year, and they were still able to do so well on their STAR projects and really had a lot of success.”

Scribner-Snyder students McKenna Stewart and Izzy Carrier were runner-ups in Chapter in Review Display, Level 2. All of the students qualified for nationals and will be judged next week, with the results being announced in June.

Additionally, Hilbers was elected president of the Nebraska FCCLA state officer team for the 2021-2022 year. Drey was elected as vice-chairperson of the State Peer Officer Team (SPOT) Council and Family Leader Team.

Logan View Junior and Senior High School Principal Rochelle Clausen also won the Nebraska FCCLA Administrator of the Year.

Although last year’s conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held fully online.

“It was different because of it being virtual, but I think the whole experience for the students in order to take our chapter to the next level will be great,” FHS FCCLA chapter adviser Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez said. “Hopefully, it’ll be just the tip of the iceberg for what our chapter and our club can do.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The conference included motivational speaker Molly Kennedy, as well as breakout sessions in which the students could participate.

“There were state officers who were talking to them about what they do at the state office,” Scribner-Snyder FCCLA chapter adviser Kim Drey said. “Then were also some about if you wanted to participate in a competition maybe next year what kind of things you might want to start looking for or doing research on or getting prepared for.”

In taking part in the conference, Fritzinger-Lopez said her students learned how to take their leadership skills to the next level and get more involved within the community.

“And I think on top of that, the students learned about the competitive events,” she said. “We got to see a couple of neighboring towns that were able to compete, and so I think it kind of shed a light on students learning the leadership skills and the competitive skills in order to take our chapter to the next level.”

Because of COVID-19, Drey said Scribner-Snyder’s FCCLA chapter hasn’t been able to be very active this year, making this conference incredibly important for her students.

“All of the FCCLA events for state have been virtual or very limited in seating, so this was a really good chance for, even though it was just three of them, to get together and do FCCLA things and hear from FCCLA people around the state,” she said.

Rohwer said she was proud of Logan View’s turnout for the event, which she said taught her students much about leadership.

“I think they just also got to have the rewards from their hard work,” she said. “They really worked hard on their STAR projects this year, and so that was exciting to see them be successful.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave us a better sense of when children may be vaccinated."For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term," said Fauci. "With regard to children, we're doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to nine, nine to six, six to two and six month to two years. We anticipate we'll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022."The Biden Administration will hold a summit next week on how to reopen schools. Dr. Walensky, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden will attend.

Dr. Mark Shinar, Israeli citizen and head of Israel's Alexander Moss High School, is currently 'stuck' in New Jersey, 'radio silence' from the government on when he can return home to his wife and four children
+2 
Kaylee Hilbers

Hilbers
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News