Area FCCLA chapters take part in state conference, competition

Additionally, Hilbers was elected president of the Nebraska FCCLA state officer team for the 2021-2022 year. Drey was elected as vice-chairperson of the State Peer Officer Team (SPOT) Council and Family Leader Team.

Logan View Junior and Senior High School Principal Rochelle Clausen also won the Nebraska FCCLA Administrator of the Year.

Although last year’s conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held fully online.

“It was different because of it being virtual, but I think the whole experience for the students in order to take our chapter to the next level will be great,” FHS FCCLA chapter adviser Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez said. “Hopefully, it’ll be just the tip of the iceberg for what our chapter and our club can do.”

The conference included motivational speaker Molly Kennedy, as well as breakout sessions in which the students could participate.

“There were state officers who were talking to them about what they do at the state office,” Scribner-Snyder FCCLA chapter adviser Kim Drey said. “Then were also some about if you wanted to participate in a competition maybe next year what kind of things you might want to start looking for or doing research on or getting prepared for.”