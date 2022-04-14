 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area fire departments battling house fire at Ames

Ames house fire

Multiple fire departments are battling a house fire on County Road 15 Boulevard at Ames.

 TAMMY GREUNKE; Fremont Tribune

Numerous area fire departments, including Fremont, Fremont Rural, North Bend, Nickerson and Hooper, are fighting a house fire at Ames.

The fire call came in shortly after 5 p.m. 

