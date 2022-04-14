Area fire departments battling house fire at Ames

Numerous area fire departments, including Fremont, Fremont Rural, North Bend, Nickerson and Hooper, are fighting a house fire at Ames.
The fire call came in shortly after 5 p.m.
Years ago, Lindy Hoyer taught swimming lessons at a YMCA in Lincoln.
Police arrest Fremont man
High school seniors will benefit from a reduction in required graduation credits which the Fremont Public School board of education has approved.
Eugene Hunke
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in referenc…
Just as talk of renovating a historic Ashland structure was heating up, the historic Beetison House was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
It will be a time to remember the dedication of a public servant.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. April 12 to a business in the 1800 block of North Bell Street in reference to an assault.
