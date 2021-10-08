Area fire departments hosting breakfast fundraisers this weekend

Several area fire departments will host pancake feeds this weekend to raise funds and awareness for Fire Prevention Week.

“Come on out and have a good time,” said Chief Carl Nielsen of the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department. “I know the firemen all enjoy it, and we have a good time meeting everybody.”

Fremont Rural, Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Valley Fire and Rescue Department will have their annual breakfast events on Sunday.

“It’s a good opportunity to come out and meet the firemen, see the equipment in the station and have a decent meal and a good time,” Nielsen said.

Fire Prevention Week, sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, runs from Oct. 3-9. This year’s campaign theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

This week’s theme includes learning the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, including differentiating between a low battery and an emergency.

Fremont Rural will host a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon at its fire station at 110 Boulevard St. The event will take freewill donations and opportunities to meet the firefighters.

“If they have any questions, they can hopefully get them all answered,” Nielsen said. “They can see the equipment that their tax dollars are paying for and meet the guys that get to come and see them on their worst days.”

Snyder’s breakfast fundraiser will take place 8 a.m. to noon at the Firemen’s Ballroom at 210 Maple St. The department will also host an open house at the station from 9 a.m. to noon.

At Snyder’s fundraiser, takeout meals will be available for the public. A raffle drawing for a 65-inch LED smart TV from Engelhardt TV & Communications will also be held.

Valley’s fundraiser and open house will be held 7-11 a.m. at the fire station at 210 W. Church St. and feature activities for children to take part in, including balloons and coloring.

“We’ll have all the trucks on display, and kids can hop up in the trucks and look at all of the equipment and things like that,” Assistant Fire Chief Vince Sunde said.

Sunde said the event was unable to be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we’re in the same boat as everybody else, kind of tired of being cooped up,” he said. “And we think that COVID’s kind of settled down enough that we’re comfortable doing this again.”

Along with the breakfast, the department will also collect funds through a silent auction with items donated from local businesses.

The fundraiser will feature a variety of events from different organizations, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with cruisers and the Valley Police Department with its new K-9 unit.

“It was something that the community kind of rallied together to get purchased in the last year, so that dog will be there as well with the handler,” Sunde said.

Additionally, the Nebraska State Patrol will bring its seat belt demonstrator and a LifeNet helicopter will make an appearance.

“They usually do a fly-in, they show people around the helicopter, they come and get breakfast and they leave,” Sunde said. “So I think they enjoy it just as much as everyone else does.”

Sunde said like with many departments, the breakfast feed is the biggest fundraiser all year and goes toward purchasing cutting-edge fire or emergency equipment.

“This is kind of what we use that money for, is to fund any purchases that we think would benefit the department and the community that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford,” Sunde said.

On the other side, Sunde said the event also benefits members of the public, who are able to come in and see the equipment and firefighters.

“They see us flying by their house all the time going to a call, so it’s nice to see who’s actually sitting in that truck and put some names to faces,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0