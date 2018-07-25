The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) has announced the recipients of the 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grant. This year, 109 rural fire districts will receive $330,000 in direct funding from the grant.
These funds will be leveraged to complete $1 million worth of projects around the state. Awards are utilized for requests such as personal protective equipment, prevention, and communication gear.
Over $4.5 million has been awarded to Nebraska’s volunteer fire departments and partners over the past 20 years.
Area recipients and award amounts include:
Cedar Bluffs Suburban Fire: $2,640
Colon Volunteer Fire Department: $3,344.
Dodge County Mutual Aid Association: $880.
Fremont Rural Fire Department: $4,500.
Malmo Volunteer Fire Department: $4,400.
Mead Volunteer Fire Department: $4,250.
North Bend Volunteer Fire Department: $4,250.
Prague Rural Fire Department: $4,410.
Snyder Volunteer Fire Department: $1,300.
Winslow Rural Fire District: $4,400.
Yutan Volunteer Fire Department: $4,400.