The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) has announced the recipients of the 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grant. This year, 109 rural fire districts will receive $330,000 in direct funding from the grant.

These funds will be leveraged to complete $1 million worth of projects around the state. Awards are utilized for requests such as personal protective equipment, prevention, and communication gear.

Over $4.5 million has been awarded to Nebraska’s volunteer fire departments and partners over the past 20 years.

Area recipients and award amounts include:

Cedar Bluffs Suburban Fire: $2,640

Colon Volunteer Fire Department: $3,344.

Dodge County Mutual Aid Association: $880.

Fremont Rural Fire Department: $4,500.

Malmo Volunteer Fire Department: $4,400.

Mead Volunteer Fire Department: $4,250.

North Bend Volunteer Fire Department: $4,250.

Prague Rural Fire Department: $4,410.

Snyder Volunteer Fire Department: $1,300.

Winslow Rural Fire District: $4,400.

Yutan Volunteer Fire Department: $4,400.

