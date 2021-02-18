Area fish fries prepare for first event of Lent

Fish and fellowship are back on the menu this Lent season in Fremont and the surrounding area.
After being forced to close their doors early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fish fry organizers across the area are re-opening for the season with safety at the forefront.
The Fremont Knights of Columbus will host their first fish fry event on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Auditorium in Fremont. The event will be take-out only, with meals priced at $10 each.
The menu for the curbside event includes fish, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread.
Grand Knight Richard Beran said the Knights of Columbus chose to only offer curbside takeout for its first event because they didn’t feel the public was ready to come in and sit down to eat while feeling safe.
“Doing takeout seemed like the best route because we can still serve people safely without them having to leave their cars,” he said. “They can still get the same fried pollack that they’ve liked for years and we can do that with fewer members working.”
In a normal year, Beran said a normal fish fry serves around 500 people in one night. This year, he said the Knights of Columbus are expected to be lower initially.
“That’s kind of what we’re planning for the first night and hopefully we will be nicely surprised and will sell out early and plan for more next week,” he said.
After being forced to cut last year short due to the pandemic, Beran said the Knights of Columbus are looking forward to bringing a tradition back to Fremont families, even if they can’t enjoy the food at the auditorium.
“It started as a fellowship within the parish and community as someplace for people to come to during Lent and to get together,” he said. “And then, during the pandemic, we weren’t able to do that and there was no fellowship. We thought it was really important that, even though we still cant’ have the fellowship of sitting down and eating in the auditorium like usual, we wanted to keep things somewhat normal by at least having the fish fry.”
The Izaak Walton Chapter in Fremont will also host a fish fry on Friday running from 6-8 p.m. at 2560 W. Military Ave.
The $10 meal will include fish, coleslaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink. Takeout will be available.
In Cedar Bluffs, the Sons of The American Legion #158 will begin hosting its weekly drive-thru fish fry events. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Fridays and will be held at 101 S. 2nd St.
The $12 meal will include fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, a pickle and bread. Meals for children 12 and under will cost $5.
Desserts will also be available for $2 by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue will also host a fish fry at the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom located at 210 Maple St. in Snyder.
The event will run from 4:30-8 p.m. and will include drive-thru and carry-out services.
The $10 meal includes Alaskan Pollack, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw. Children’s meals will cost $5.
The event will also feature a cash bar.