Area fish fries prepare for first event of Lent

Fish and fellowship are back on the menu this Lent season in Fremont and the surrounding area.

After being forced to close their doors early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fish fry organizers across the area are re-opening for the season with safety at the forefront.

The Fremont Knights of Columbus will host their first fish fry event on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Auditorium in Fremont. The event will be take-out only, with meals priced at $10 each.

The menu for the curbside event includes fish, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread.

Grand Knight Richard Beran said the Knights of Columbus chose to only offer curbside takeout for its first event because they didn’t feel the public was ready to come in and sit down to eat while feeling safe.

“Doing takeout seemed like the best route because we can still serve people safely without them having to leave their cars,” he said. “They can still get the same fried pollack that they’ve liked for years and we can do that with fewer members working.”

In a normal year, Beran said a normal fish fry serves around 500 people in one night. This year, he said the Knights of Columbus are expected to be lower initially.