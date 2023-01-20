Area libraries receive accreditation from Nebraska Library Commission

Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter recently announced the accreditation of 29 public libraries across Nebraska.

The Public Library Accreditation process was put on hiatus for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was re-started in 2022.

Public libraries in Nebraska are accredited for a five-year period. To learn more about this process and to see a complete list of all accredited Nebraska public libraries, go to http://nlc.nebraska.gov/LibAccred/Standings.asp.

Area Nebraska Public Libraries accredited through Dec. 31, 2027, include:

• Agnes Robinson Waterloo Public Library

• Howells Public Library

• Keene Memorial Library (Fremont)

• Valley Public Library

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”