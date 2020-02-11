Area organizations receive recycling grants

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy has announced the award of $6,011,940 in grants to support 161 projects across the state. These grants will help fund litter and waste reduction projects, recycling programs, and pay costs for scrap tire cleanups, and collections for household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pharmaceuticals.

Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive funds are generated by a fee on solid waste disposed of in landfills, an annual retail business sales fee, and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires. Grants are provided to local integrated waste management projects, and can include recycling systems, household hazardous waste collections, and composting. For 2020, 33 projects totaling $2,415,029 were funded under the Business Fee, Disposal Fee, and Deconstruction of Abandoned Buildings categories.