Area organizations receive statewide grants from historical society foundation

NSHSF received 88 grant applications requesting $147,000 to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, and management of collections.

The Statewide Grants Program was developed in July 2020, with the guidance of Michael J. Smith, former CEO of Nebraska State Historical Society, now called History Nebraska, to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska. Thanks to an initial donation from the D F Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals, NSHSF was able to award $25,000 for these second-year grants. The grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation, and interpretive programs about community history. The goal for 2023 is to award $50,000.