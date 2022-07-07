Area public libraries receive grants from Nebraska Library Commission

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded Library Improvement Grants for 2022 totaling $332,471 to seventy-four Nebraska public libraries, a library consortium, and a state-run institutional library.

The local libraries receiving grants included: Mead Public Library, North Bend Public Library, Wahoo Public Library and Yutan Public Library.

Mead Public Library received a $1,088 grant to purchase a Smart TV. North Bend Public Library was awarded $2,300 for newspaper digitization and a book repair machine. Wahoo Public Library received a $6,951 grant for a Story Walk while Yutan Public Library received $1,040 for a charging station and books for its young adult area.

These competitive grants were made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the federal stimulus bill passed by Congress, as administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The Nebraska Library Commission has received a one-time award of $2,422,166. A portion of this funding was allocated for the Library Improvement Grants.

These Library Improvement Grants help to facilitate growth and development of library programs and services in Nebraska, by supplementing local funding with federal funds designated for these purposes.

In order to be funded, projects had to meet one or more of the following LSTA Purposes listed in the commission’s long-range plan:

• Facilitate access to resources for the purpose of cultivating an educated and informed citizenry;

• Encourage resource sharing among libraries for the purpose of achieving economical and efficient delivery of library services to the public;

• Promote literacy, education, and lifelong learning and to enhance and expand the services and resources provided by libraries, including those services and resources relating to workforce development, 21st century skills, and digital literacy skills;

• Ensure the preservation of knowledge and library collections in all formats and to enable libraries to serve their communities during disasters;

• Promote library services that provide users with access to information through national, state, local, regional, and international collaborations and networks.