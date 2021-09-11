Area residents, former Fremonter remember 9/11

Meyer and others would need to be cautious.

“In Jersey, it was chaos,” she said. “They were driving crazy, crazy, speeding, not thinking clearly when they were driving, cutting people off. It was total panic.”

Meyer drove home to Pennsylvania and picked up her son, Richard, then only 9 months old, from his babysitter and they got home safely.

Like others around the world, Meyer continued to watch news coverage of the attacks.

“We discovered that the law firm next to us had a number of clients in the North Tower. They all had perished,” Meyer said.

Meyer recalls the tremendous and devastating loss of life.

And like others, she knows it could have been even worse had the attacks occurred a little later in the day when the buildings would have been filled with even more people.

“The devastation was huge, but part of us felt kind of blessed that those buildings weren’t full that morning, that it was just too early,” Meyer said. “It would have been worse — and it got worse with the loss of all the first-responders, the firemen, the police officers. It was a tremendous loss of people.”