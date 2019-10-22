After historic flooding hit last spring, Kathy Kneifl managed the Volunteer Reception Center in Fremont.
Her work included tracking more than 4,000 volunteers.
At the same time, the Catz Angels CARE organization in Fremont rescued, fostered and adopted animals impacted by the flood.
And west of Fremont, Nathan Arneal, owner and operator of the North Bend Eagle newspaper, used social media to keep his community informed during the flood.
On Friday, the ServeNebraska Volunteer Service Commission is honoring these and other individuals and organizations.
The fifth annual ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards event is set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland.
Gov. Pete Ricketts selected award honorees in tribute to the significant volunteer contributions made throughout the state.
“Nebraska’s unprecedented natural disaster brought out the best of ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors,’” the commission said in a prepared statement. “The Step Forward Awards will honor 15 groups and individuals for their selfless contributions to the survivors of Nebraska’s historic flooding.”
Kneifl will be honored for managing the VRC in Fremont for more than two weeks. Besides tracking many volunteers, she served at the center from open to close during the time of greatest need, the commission stated.
She coordinated volunteer requests from agencies, organizations and the Emergency Operations Center. She also managed operations of the Data Agency Coordination section of the VRC, which included supervising other volunteers and relocating the VRC to another site.
“I’m just overwhelmed, because there are so many people who did so many things,” Kneifl told the Fremont Tribune on Monday. “I was just one small part of the machine. I feel very honored and blessed that people nominated me and felt that way about my work and that I could help the community at such a devastating time for all of us.”
Board member Marsha Niday of Catz Angels CARE expressed that group’s gratitude.
“Catz Angels CARE is thrilled to receive the ‘ServeNebraska Step Forward Award’ to recognize our efforts during the disastrous flood,” she said. “It truly was our honor to make a life-saving impact on the lives of so many cats that may have otherwise perished.”
The commission said Arneal worked tirelessly to cover area flooding.
He immediately began filming flood updates and posted them to social media to keep residents in the community of 1,200 updated on the progression of the water.
“His video updates and posts consisted of vital information such as road closures, rising waters, sewer capacity, evacuations, food trucks, laundry trucks, donation center information, survivor needs, volunteer registration site, and public information on the status of the community for concerned family and friends living outside of North Bend,” the commission stated.
The North Bend Flood Recovery Committee appointed Arneal as the Public Information Officer, making him the point person for media outlets around the country.
All of his time and efforts were done as an unpaid volunteer.
At the same time, Arneal still published a 16-page paper on March 20, 2019, which featured photos and articles recounting local flood and recovery efforts.
And he did it amid his own losses.
Arneal told the Tribune he lost a computer, used for billing and subscription management, and a camera due to the flood.
After the flood, the newspaper building needed flooring, drywall and electrical work and furnace replacement.
“We were unable to use our business building for two months, because of all the rehab it took,” Arneal said.
Arneal and staff worked from his parents’ home in North Bend, just as they did after a fire damaged downtown buildings in 2009.
He appreciates the honor.
“It’s nice to know that in a time of disaster that you can still help your community and help the citizens who can’t get to their homes to let them know what’s going on,” he said. “It is neat to be honored.”
He noted something else.
“The flood was not just a North Bend event, but the flood was a Nebraska event,” Arneal said. “So I’m sure there are many journalists across the state who found themselves in a similar situation that I was and I suppose I kind of represent all of them. It’s just not me who did a good job. It was dozens of journalists across the state. I’m honored to represent them at this function.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award – the highest honor bestowed on a Nebraska citizen for service to the community – will go to Tom and Nancy Osborne for their commitment to mentoring through their TeamMates program.
ServeNebraska is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and commemorating it with the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Award.
Named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner Jamesena Moore, the inaugural honorees are former Senator Ben Nelson and his wife Diane for their vision of the importance of volunteerism in Nebraska.