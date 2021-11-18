Area residents recognized at FACF banquet

Although they were award recipients, Russ and Jennifer Peterson cast the spotlight on someone else during the Fremont Area Community Foundation banquet on Tuesday night.

The Petersons received the 2021 Betsy Mulliken Award for Philanthropy, which they dedicated to the late Marv Welstead.

Welstead was one of the original founding FACF board members and served on the board from the foundation’s inception until his death at age 98 in 2019.

“Marv was really the visionary for the foundation,” Russ Peterson said. “He was the driving force for it for many years and so instrumental in the success we’ve achieved. Marv was a wonderful person who always had the community at heart.”

The Petersons were among 160 people who attended the annual banquet of a foundation which — despite the historic flood in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic — has continued to help a multitude of people through the support of hundreds of donors.

Throughout the last four decades, FACF has supported nonprofits that help families in need and provide artistic and recreational opportunities for the community as a whole. It’s provided scholarships that help students fulfill their dreams and helped fund many other opportunities for youth and adults.

FACF marked its 40th anniversary in 2020, but the banquet didn’t take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last time we were able to gather, the challenges and recovery efforts from the 2019 flood were still squarely before us,” said Melissa Diers, executive director. “But we celebrated the resilience of the Fremont area and our unique ability to partner, collaborate and help put lives back together again.”

Diers said the foundation has reached almost $30 million in assets. Since November 2019, the FACF has:

Awarded 69 competitive grants (which organizations apply for) totaling almost $733,000. Another 269 grants totaling more than $1.1 million were provided to charitable work throughout the area through Donor-Advised Funds administered by the foundation. Anyone can establish a donor-advised fund and choose which charities to support.

In addition, FACF:

Provided 188 scholarships — totaling just under $200,000 — to Fremont area students pursuing post-secondary education.

Spearheaded the fourth and fifth Fremont Area Big Gives, 24-hour giving events — raising almost $700,000 — for 70 area nonprofits during that time period.

Just as it helped many people impacted by the 2019 flood, the FACF provided leadership via the Fremont Area COVID-19 Response Taskforce in 2020-21.

More than 40 individuals, organizations, businesses, industries and city entities have worked on this mission.

During the past 20 months, the COVID taskforce has:

Helped families needing rent, mortgage, utility assistance and food when area businesses were shut down and people were unable to work.

Hosted a series of “Grab N Go” food events throughout Dodge County. These events provided a free hot meal to those in need and revenue to area restaurants forced to close down due to federal mandates.

Provided critical funding to nonprofit organizations to help make all the work possible and, in some cases, help keep their doors open.

Facilitated information about testing, quarantine and vaccination.

During the banquet, Legacy Society members were recognized. These are people who’ve provided for the foundation through their estate plans.

Mike Guilliatt was honored with the 2021 Professional Advisor of the Year award.

Guilliatt has provided technical expertise to donors in the community and given personally of his time to the FACF board of directors. He has been in the business of financial planning for more than 40 years.

He and his son, Mark, own Guilliatt & Associates and often share the book, “The Legacy Spectrum: Passing Your Wealth with Thought and Meaning,” a guidebook which encourages individuals to consider tax-savvy ways to support their favorite causes through legacy planning.

The Petersens, who received the Mulliken award, are owners of Nye Health Services, which has three senior living campuses in Fremont.

They have a long career of providing leadership to nonprofits.

Russ Petersen recently completed 18 years of service on the foundation’s board of directors. He served on multiple committees, eventually becoming president.

He helped spearhead the capital campaign for the Care Corps’ LifeHouse shelter facility when he served as board president of that organization, and has facilitated community initiatives.

Russ Petersen has served on the boards of the Greater Fremont Development Council and the Salvation Army, has been active in a number of health care industry associations, and served on the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council.

Jennifer Petersen has served on the boards of The Bridge, Midland University, Jefferson House, the Fremont Public Schools Foundation and Keep Fremont Beautiful, and been active in committee work at Fremont Presbyterian Church.

“Russ and Jennifer have provided scholarship funds for Midland University nursing students, and emergency funds to employees experiencing a crisis,” Diers said. “Many in the Fremont area — organizations and individuals alike — are indebted to you both for your leadership and generosity.”

Robert Hillis, FACF immediate past president, talked about the Fremont Forever Fund — the foundation’s unrestricted endowment fund — and the campaign underway to help grow this fund to benefit more people.

Since its inception, the fund has distributed $4.4 million in grants to worthy — and often vital — programs throughout the area.

Funds have gone to address issues such as:

Food insecurity;

Homelessness prevention;

Arts programming;

Access to affordable healthcare;

School safety;

Flood recovery;

COVID response.

Findings, however, indicate that a little more than half of the requests for funding have been able to be granted.

“Toward the end of our fourth decade, a grant award from the Fremont Forever Fund averaged around $6,000 and only about 56% of worthy grant requests were able to be fully funded,” Hillis said.

Growing the FFF could lead to more grant funds being available.

FACF has launched a three-year campaign to get more cash to further build the fund.

“Imagine if we could raise this fund to $10 million or $12 million in 2022 or 2023, what it could grow to in the future and how much more good it could do,” Hillis told the Tribune in September.

During the banquet, Hillis said FACF has secured almost $3 million committed by the Fremont Forever Friends.

Hillis thanked Fremont Forever Friends who were attending the banquet and encouraged others to decide to provide their own commitment to the fund. A list of Fremont Forever Friends can be found with this story online.

Terry McClain, current FACF president, expressed appreciation for those attending the banquet, saying: “Thank you for sharing your evening with us and for all that you do to make our foundation and our community stronger for generations to come.”

