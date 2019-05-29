A man known for his benevolence, community involvement and undaunted fight against Alzheimer’s disease has died.
Marvin Welstead died Saturday at Methodist Fremont Health.
He was 98 years old.
Welstead was one of the founders of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which has provided funds for a multitude of causes from feeding families and providing scholarships to promoting the arts.
Most recently, the Fremont man was perhaps best known for helping raise thousands of dollars for Alzheimer’s disease research. In the midst of this, he was a mentor and someone with a wealth of community knowledge.
“Marv’s impact on the Fremont area and many of its nonprofit organizations is immeasurable; His ability to identify a need and formulate a plan to address it really made him a visionary,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director. “His memory was remarkable. Not only did I rely on him for guidance with foundation business, but I also relied on him for the institutional memory of our organization.”
The foundation — set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020 — has community assets of nearly $27 million. Since its inception, it has made approximately $31 million in grants.
Community foundation grant funds have benefited nonprofit organizations and charitable work throughout the greater Dodge County area in a countless number of ways, Diers said.
The funding has helped feed, clothe and shelter families and establish community facilities like the Christensen Field main arena and the North Bend Library, she noted.
It’s helped provide learning aids for youth such as Chromebooks and iPads. FACF grants have provided fitness equipment for area elementary schools and defibrillators at a number of schools and public spaces. The foundation made a grant to support the expansion of the Fremont Area Art Association building.
Besides helping launch FACF, Welstead helped start the Community Chest (now known as the Fremont Area United Way) and the Fremont Industrial Foundation (now known as the Greater Fremont Development Council), Diers said.
Welstead was born in Fremont on Feb. 21, 1921, and graduated from Fremont High School. He attended Midland Lutheran College, Woodbury College in Los Angeles and graduate school at the University of Indiana.
He served in World War II with the 2nd Tactical Air Division, 3rd Air Force from September 1942 to December 1945.
Decades later, Joyce Winfield would include Welstead in her book: “Forever Heroes — A Collection of World War II Stories from Nebraska Veterans.”
Winfield said she gave veterans a list of questions she’d ask, stressing that they wouldn’t have to write the answers, because she’d record their interviews.
But Welstead went to extra effort.
“Upon arrival on Marv’s interview day, he showed me that he had written all the answers — beautiful cursive writing and detailed!” she said.
Welstead married his high school sweetheart Maudie Jean Olson on Feb. 21, 1942, in Fremont.
“We had so much in common as far as how we looked at life … We enjoyed being together,” he said in a 2009 Fremont Tribune article.
Welstead later was employed by Equitable Federal Savings Bank from 1946 until his retirement, serving as president and chairman of the board.
He served on the board of directors of the United States League of Savings Institutions and their executive committee.
Welstead also was elected to the board of directors of the 10th District Federal Home Loan Bank — and subsequently appointed vice-chairman by President Richard Nixon, 1967-71.
President Ronald Reagan appointed Welstead to the National Advisory Council Small Business Administration, Washington, D.C., 1981-83.
Welstead was a Fremont city councilman, 1951-53, and served on the city’s planning commission, 1971-78.
He’d play a sad and unusual role in Fremont’s history when the Hotel Pathfinder exploded on Jan. 10, 1976. Welstead went to the hospital that day in hopes of finding a former employer, who lived in a hotel apartment. He’d spend a few hours identifying people as they came to the emergency room via ambulances and later became chairman of the mayor’s committee on the hotel site after the explosion.
Welstead was involved in many community service organizations.
He was a trustee of First United Methodist Church and of Midland University, Rotary Club president and Paul Harris Fellow and a life member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge.
The Welsteads would have two sons, Bob and John.
In 1960, Jean Welstead helped start the Fremont Area Art Association and was its president from 1965-71. Jean Welstead was an accomplished artist and an artist in residence at Midland University.
“I don’t think the art association would exist if it were not for Marv Welstead,” said Barb Tellatin, past FAAA president.
Tellatin said Welstead was instrumental in the acquisition of the FAAA building in downtown Fremont.
“He was watching the market and stuck his neck out and applied for the loans that allowed us to purchase 92 W. Sixth St.,” Tellatin said.
Payments were being made on the loan when Welstead worked with benefactor Hazel Keene, who wrote a check for the rest of the building’s cost.
“Even though he didn’t produce art, he was a great supporter of the arts,” Tellatin said.
Welstead remained very supportive — attending fundraisers and artists’ receptions — even after his wife’s death in July 2009.
The illness that led to Jean’s death propelled Welstead on a new mission — funding research in hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
Jean had begun showing symptoms of the disease in 2001. Welstead cared for her in their home, until eventually needing to place her in Fremont’s Edgewood Vista.
“She had Alzheimer’s for eight years, 23 days and after she was diagnosed, I watched her die one day at a time over that eight-year period,” Welstead said in the 2009 story.
Diers said the passion at the end of Welstead’s life was building the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration (FAAC), “an ad hoc group comprised of area care providers and volunteers, who work collaboratively to lead caregiver trainings, support groups and to provide funding for promising Alzheimer’s research.”
Russ Peterson, chief executive officer of Nye Health Services, got to know Welstead through the FACF and the Alzheimer’s collaboration.
“He’s always been an amazing individual,” Peterson said. “He had a passion for making a difference in this community.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that FAAC donated a $60,000 pilot grant to go toward Alzheimer’s disease research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The donation marks the sixth grant the FAAC has donated to UNMC since 2014 and brings the group’s total contribution to more than $215,000, the center said in a press release.
UNMC has expressed appreciation for Welstead’s work, recognizing him in 2018 with the Community Service to Research Award.
Dr. Dan Murman nominated Welstead for the award. Murman is vice chair, clinical and translational research, and director of the Memory Disorders Clinic and Geriatric Neurology Program at UNMC,
On Tuesday, Murman paid tribute to Welstead.
“Marv has been tremendously supportive in raising money for Alzheimer’s research in the region and at UNMC in particular,” Murman said. “He seemed to know just about everyone in Fremont and was so successful in getting people motivated to donate money for Alzheimer’s research. He always wanted to keep the money he raised in Nebraska, and this was huge for us at UNMC.”
Murman shared warm remembrances of Welstead.
“Marv was such an inspiration,” Murman said. “He was so well respected and so sincere. He was truly motivated by his wife’s death in 2009 from Alzheimer’s disease, and he used his connections to try to make a difference with this terrible disease. It’s a huge loss. He leaves some tough shoes to fill.”
Peterson also expressed sentiments about Welstead’s character.
“He was a very honest and sincere person,” Peterson said. “What impressed me was — even in his 90s, he was a driver — wanting to make things happen, always willing to speak out for what he felt was right and I think he had a real genuine love for people.”
Dan Kauble, finance chairman of the Alzheimer’s coalition, shared fond thoughts as well.
“For those who didn’t know Marv, his accomplishments were the best kept secrets in Fremont; For those who knew him (there were) too many to count,” Kauble said. “Marv never thought he did enough, probably why he accomplished so much. I think it is fair-minded to say the Fremont Alzheimer’s Collaboration would not have the presence it has today if not for Marv’s intuition and hard work.
“Marv’s biggest fear was, when he passed, the support for the Alzheimer’s Collaboration would decline and someday perish,” Kauble said. “Let’s not let that happen.”
Private family services will be held. There will be a public celebration service held at a later date to be announced. Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.