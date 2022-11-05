Area schools and businesses plan special events to honor veterans on Veterans Day

Men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces will be honored on Veterans Day.

A variety of programs, meals and special deals are planned for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as a way to say “thank you” to area veterans.

The following is an area Veterans Day roundup. All events will take place on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted.

School programs

Fremont High School – All veterans and active service men and women are invited to attend a program in their honor from 11-11:30 a.m. in Fremont High School’s Al Bahe Gymnasium. The keynote speaker will be Cpl. Richard Jule (RJ) Riggs. Riggers serviced as a United States Marine from 1969-70 in the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart in 1969 and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for Valor in 1969. Riggs was granted the Meritorious Service Award for service in battle from 1969-70. Those planning to attend the program are asked to call the high school office, 402-727-3050, by Tuesday or Wednesday so the school can have appropriate seating accommodations in place.

Trinity Lutheran School – A Veterans Day program will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran School, 1546 N. Luther Road, in Fremont.

Arlington Public Schools – Veterans will be honored during a program at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov, 9, in Arlington High School’s main gym. Coffee and rolls will be served prior to the event.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – A Veterans Day program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Bluffs High School gym. The community is invited to attend. The program will include a speaker and music.

Logan View Public Schools – An event paying tribute to area veterans will begin at 9 a.m. at the Logan View High School gym.

Mead Public Schools – The annual Veterans Day program at Mead Public Schools will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Mead High School gym. Music will be performed by Mead music students. The program also will include the Color Guard and a guest speaker. Everyone is welcome to attend.

North Bend Central Public Schools – North Bend area veterans are invited to North Bend Central at 10:55 a.m. for the annual Veterans Day program. The program in Tiger Arena will include patriotic songs performed by the NBC band (Ryan Baldwin, director). The program will be presented by the NBC social studies department and members of the American Legion. The annual K-1 veterans program will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the North Bend Central Elementary School gym. Cookies and drinks will follow in the lunchroom. All veterans and community members are invited.

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools – All Scribner-Snyder veterans are invited for coffee and cookies at 9 a.m. in the SSCS Commons. The school’s Veterans Day assembly will follow in the gym at 10 a.m. The school and Scribner Chamber of Commerce will be providing a lunch for veterans (with guests) and auxiliary following the program. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 402-664-2567 or 402-664-2568.

Hy-Vee Homefront

Every November, Hy-Vee salutes the nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes several company efforts, including:

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up – This is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser is being held now through Nov. 13 at all Hy-Vee stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000 and Coca-Cola will additionally match up to $50,000 with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast – Hy-Vee will be offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. A buffet-style breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. Free doughnuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh Market locations on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military also will receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day when they shop at Hy-Vee in-store, through Hy-Vee Aisles Online or at Dollar Fresh Market locations using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

Hiring Heroes – This is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively recruits veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. Hy-Vee holds special events throughout the year for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

McDonald’s breakfast

Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants will be offering free breakfast to all veterans, active duty military and military families on Veterans Day.

All former, active duty and military families can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on Nov. 11.

The breakfast includes a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit or Sausage Biscuit. All options include a medium-size soft drink, tea or premium roast coffee and a hash brown.

The offer is valid with military ID or in military uniform.

Applebee’s meal

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11 at Applebee’s.

The choice of entrees include: classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, 6 oz. USDA Select top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, and three-cheese chicken penne.

The free entrees will be available at participating Applebee’s only, and for dine-in only. Beverage and gratuity are not included.

U.S. veterans and active-duty military must show proof of military service. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. There is a limit of one meal per U.S. veteran or active-duty military.

Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 10.8 million free meals to its neighborhood military heroes.

Free admission

In honor of the Veterans Day holiday, The Durham Museum in Omaha will open its doors free of charge to those who have served in the military.

Admission is free for veterans and their family members from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. The Durham also will offer free hot dog meals for veterans at the Soda Fountain that day.