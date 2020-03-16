Area schools announce closures

Arlington will determine a day this week when students can come into the building, clean out lockers and get items they need for continued learning.

The closures were announced via school websites and Facebook with officials telling about the difficulty in making the decision, but also the importance of safety for students, teachers and staff.

“It has been a challenging day, spent with the Administration Team weighing the many pros and cons of remaining in session during these uncertain times,” said Dawn Lewis, superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, in a weekend posting.

Brandon Lavaley, superintendent of Wahoo Public Schools, also said his administrative team considered many factors in making the closure decision.

“I realize there are many unknowns at this point, which makes this a difficult letter,” Lavaley said in his posting. “There aren’t answers to many of the questions right now. Please know that we are working hard to do what is best for our students, staff and the community of Wahoo when it comes to health, safety and education.”

Lavaley said all Wahoo Public School-related functions would be canceled or postponed during this time including: practices, games, parent-teacher conferences, a mattress fundraiser and prom.