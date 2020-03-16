Area schools announce closures

At the recommendation of health officials, several area schools have announced temporary closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Closures as announced Monday include:
Arlington - Closed until March 20 and maybe longer as the spread of COVID-19 continues.
Cedar Bluffs - Closed for approximately two weeks.
Logan View - Classes canceled for an indefinite period of time in response to a Three Rivers Health Department’s recommendation to close for two weeks.
North Bend - Closed Monday with updates set to follow on Tuesday.
Scribner-Snyder - Closed for the next two weeks.
Wahoo - Closed through March 27.
Cedar Bluffs, Wahoo and Scribner-Snyder were open Monday so students could gather personal supplies. Cedar Bluffs students were able to clean out lockers and check out computers.
Logan View will be open from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday for parents and students to get belongings and educational items, states information from the school’s website. Parents or students who are unable to visit the school at this scheduled date and time will need to contact the building office to schedule a date and time to arrange this pickup.
Arlington will determine a day this week when students can come into the building, clean out lockers and get items they need for continued learning.
The closures were announced via school websites and Facebook with officials telling about the difficulty in making the decision, but also the importance of safety for students, teachers and staff.
“It has been a challenging day, spent with the Administration Team weighing the many pros and cons of remaining in session during these uncertain times,” said Dawn Lewis, superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, in a weekend posting.
Brandon Lavaley, superintendent of Wahoo Public Schools, also said his administrative team considered many factors in making the closure decision.
“I realize there are many unknowns at this point, which makes this a difficult letter,” Lavaley said in his posting. “There aren’t answers to many of the questions right now. Please know that we are working hard to do what is best for our students, staff and the community of Wahoo when it comes to health, safety and education.”
Lavaley said all Wahoo Public School-related functions would be canceled or postponed during this time including: practices, games, parent-teacher conferences, a mattress fundraiser and prom.
The use of school facilities such as the gym and weight room would be postponed as well.
Other schools, like Arlington, announced that no athletic or activity practices would take place.
Logan View cites the Nebraska School Activities Association website which states that activity practices are suspended until March 30 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until April 2.
In the meantime, school officials plan to continue communicating with students and families.
“This is uncharted territory for everyone involved and we will do our best to communicate through our traditional channels as we work to develop a remote instruction as well as a feeding program so we can continue to serve our students and families,” the Cedar Bluffs posting stated.
In the midst of the temporary closures, officials said schools are working to provide educational opportunities for students.
“Our administrative team has been meeting often to consider what educational opportunities we might be able to provide students in the case of a long-term closure such as this,” Laveley stated. "Our teaching staff will be working while students are out of school to have these enrichment activities prepared for students at all grade levels.”
Lavaley said families would receive communication from their student’s principal which would outline more thoroughly what they can expect with these activities.
Lewis also stressed that Arlington families also will receive more information.
“We will be in communication within the next couple of days with a plan to continue the education of our students. It is our top priority to continue to serve students throughout this period,” Lewis said.
Educators said temporary closure decisions were made after conversations with various agencies. Some spoke with medical officials, the Nebraska Department of Education and the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Others said their decisions came after the Three Rivers Public Health Department made the recommendation that schools in the Educational Service Unit 2 area be closed for about two weeks.
Lavaley thanked families for their trust at this time.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this truly historic event,” he said.