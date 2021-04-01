Area schools release COVID-19 update

Area schools across the Fremont area released COVID-19 updates on Thursday.
Six students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.
The release also stated that 15 students and two employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Thursday, 194 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,836.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained the same this week at 2.14 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.
Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m.
A number of tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The number of tickets and COVID-19 safety protocols will be announced to graduates at a later date.
The graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public.
Prom for Fremont High School juniors and seniors is from 7:30-11 p.m. April 24 in the Al Bahe gymnasium.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools also released its bi-weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
Principal Dan Koenig announced that there are currently no positive COVID-19 tests across the Archbishop Bergan system. Only one student is in quarantine.
"It's the lowest we've been since August, so that's great news," he said.
Koenig also said the majority of Bergan's staff has been fully vaccinated.
"They'll continued to get vaccinated as these become available," Koenig said.